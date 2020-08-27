The North Lamar volleyball team possesses athleticism and finesse, and both were on display Tuesday, as the Pantherettes easily handled Daingerfield in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-6, 25-12.
North Lamar came out of the gate strong, and through the strength of a strong service game and powerful play by the front line, they were able to build up a quick six-point lead in just a few minutes on the court, jumping out to an early 10-4 lead. The run to start the game was punctuated by a pair of strong kills by senior Ashley Trenchard.
“She’s amazing,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said of Trenchard. “She’s coming alive this year. It was like (2019 graduate Jerika Johnson) came alive last year, that’s Trenhard this year. She just came alive.”
Daingerfield called a timeout when the score reached 11-4 to try and slow the Pantherettes’ momentum, but it didn’t work, and North Lamar quickly stretched the lead even further.
While North Lamar looked strong in the first set, they looked nearly unstoppable in the second. The Lady Tigers were on their back feet the entire set, and found themselves unable to get any type of offense going, as North Lamar overwhelmed them with strong defensive play and a strong service game.
The service game was something of a mixed bag for North Lamar throughout the entire match. The team had an uncharacteristic number of service errors, hitting the ball into the net on multiple occasions. When they did get it over the net, however, they were able to deliver their serves with power and pinpoint accuracy, and Daingerfield often found themselves incapable of returning the serves at all. A pair of back-to-back aces pushed the score to 15-2.
“They definitely know how important serving is for our game specifically,” Upchurch said. “I consider us to be a serving team. To me, there are so many teams that don’t necessarily focus on being aggressive on the service line, and we do.
“I usually experience this early on, where we’re being aggressive and we don’t always get it over early, because we are being aggressive, and I’m finding that now. By the second and third set, I’m saying, ‘We’ve got to be able to serve and give it a chance,’ and once they gave it a chance, it was awesome and you could see that.”
North Lamar fired on all cylinders in the second set, with Trenchard, Hutton Pointer and Macy Richardson all providing offensive sparks.
“Our serves got a lot better in the second set and I think it all stemmed from there,” Pointer said. “Ashley Trenchard did some really good things in that set. Everyone was just hitting it really good.”
The third set started a bit slow for North Lamar, as early miscues allowed the Lady Tigers to jump out to a 4-1 lead.
Not to be discouraged, the Pantherettes turned it around in a big way. With Richardson serving, North Lamar quickly turned their 1-4 deficit into an 11-4 lead, rattling off 10 straight points. A kill by Trenchard tied the score at 4 points apiece, and Pointer gave the team their first lead of the set.
“It was just a matter of running the plays that we needed to and staying focused,” Pointer said of the run.
“We’ve spent the past week working on our blocking game and really running a fast offense,” Upchurch said. “That’s one I’ll say we are really strong at. Height helps, and we definitely want to take advantage of that height we have.”
Trenchard finished the match with 11 kills to lead the team. Pointer finished with six kills and three blocks. Logan Dority finished with four kills, Richardson had a kill to go along with five aces and Noel Rainey ended the match with two kills, three aces and five digs. Emma Doyal had a team-high 18 assists to go along with an ace, and Abby Neilson had five assists and an ace.
North Lamar will next be in action Friday evening at New Boston before taking on the Prairiland Patriots at home on Saturday.
