If one were to glance at the score of Wednesday’s softball game between the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats, they might be led to think that things went smoothly for the Pantherettes in their 13-9 win.
However, the Ladycats pushed them to their limit, and held a lead over North Lamar until the fifth inning, when an explosion of offense from the Pantherettes allowed them to surge ahead.
Paris got on the board in the opening inning when senior Asia Moore blasted a solo home run, putting her team up 1-0.
The Pantherettes answered back in the bottom half of the inning, knotting the game up when Emma Layton crossed home plate as teammate Sloane Hill attempted to stretch a base hit into a double.
And 1-1 is where the score would remain for the next several innings. Paris utilized some resolute defense to limit the Pantherettes’ efforts, as did some strong pitching in the early innings from Reece Reavis.
“Reece came out on fire, which is exciting to see since we’re pitching two young players who aren’t natural pitchers,” Paris head coach April Atterberry said. “She always has confidence, and she started out so great and kept them off balance.”
Meanwhile, North Lamar pitcher Claire Stewart shook off the opening-inning homer she’d given up and stiffened up.
“I just had faith in my teammates that if I got them to put it in play, they’d get them out,” Stewart said.
The second, third and fourth innings saw a smattering of hits for both teams but no runs. That changed in the fifth inning.
Moore broke the 1-1 tie by blasting her second home run of the game, this time driving in Alaina White, who’d reached earlier on a fielder’s choice, as well as herself.
“She can really be explosive,” Atterberry said of Moore. “She’s really grown this year, and there are things she’s noticed like rolling her wrist before contact that she’s been able to fix by herself. … She’s got a lot of confidence when she steps up to the plate, too.”
Paris tacked on another run with an RBI line drive from Baleigh Cashion. In the bottom half of the inning, however, the North Lamar bats came alive.
Pantherette Danika Heuberger opened the inning up with a well-hit double, and Emery Reaves followed that up by drawing a walk. That set the stage for Stewart, who jumpstarted North Lamar’s comeback with a two-RBI double, bringing the score to 4-3 in Paris’ favor.
In the next at-bat, Hill again tied the game by bringing home Layton as she lined out. Layton had reached earlier in the inning on a bloop single into the shallow outfield.
The Pantherettes jumped ahead when a sharply-hit line drive by Hannah Kent, scoring Stewart.
The North Lamar bats continued to dominate in the inning, and by the time Paris had recorded the third out, the Pantherettes had cycled through the entire batting order and then some, and they led 8-4, with more runs being driven in by Sydnee Bankston and Madi Reeves.
Then, after a quick top of the sixth in which Paris’ sole baserunner was called out for offensive interference, the Pantherettes did it again in the sixth.
Once again, the entire team stepped up to the plate, with Hill starting things off with a solo home run, moving North Lamar’s advantage to 9-4.
“Once we got down, we realized that simply going through the motions wasn’t good enough,” North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said. “In (the fifth and sixth innings) we went out with a purpose and executed on how we practice and what we work on daily. We were refocused and locked in, and when we’re like that, we can score against anyone.”
Kent scored on a grounder by Reeves, Kat Fendley was walked in, and Reeves and Heuberger each scored on a well-hit double off the wall by Layton, and by the end of the inning, the Pantherettes held a 13-4 lead.
Paris showed it wasn’t going to go down easily, though. Hope Hampton led with a moonshot over the left field wall, cutting the score to 13-5. McKinsey Finney drove in Hope Beck with a single into the outfield. Baleigh Cashion scored on a groundout by Reavis,and doubles from Alaina White and Chloe Gilmore helped cut the lead all the way down to 13-9 before the game finally came to a close.
Layton, Stewart, Hill and Kate Rainey all had multiple hits for North Lamar, and Reeves, Kent, Reaves, Heuberger and Bankston added hits as well.
For Paris, Finney, White, Moore, Gilmore and Hampton all had multiple hits, and Reavis added one. And coming into the season with two home runs, the Ladycats more than doubled their season total in the loss.
Stewart said the team will use the shaky finish as a learning experience moving forward in the season.
“We’ve got to get better about not letting up once we get a lead,” Stewart said. “I’m glad we won but we should’ve gone out and gotten three quick outs after scoring all those runs.”
For Paris, however, the loss had several positive takeaways, Atterberry said.
“We didn’t get the win, but hats off to us, because a lot of teams would’ve given up after giving up all those runs in those two innings, but there’s no quit in these girls,” the head coach said. “We did some great things offensively too, and really looked locked in and ready to go. … So there’s definitely a lot of positives to take from a game like this, even if we didn’t win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.