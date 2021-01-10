After defeating Pleasant Grove by 15 points on the road to open district play, the Paris Ladycats welcomed Gilmer to Wildcat Gym on Friday night. Paris kept things close early, but in the end the Lady Buckeyes were too much as they walked out with a 74–47 victory.
The game started off slow, with missed shots and turnovers. A Quiniya Savage bucket three minutes into the game gave Paris an early 2–1 lead. A 3-point shot by Gilmer erased the lead and put the Lady Buckeyes up for good. By the end of the first quarter it was 15–5 in favor of the visitors.
The Ladycats trailed 20–8 in the second quarter before mounting a comeback. Jazz Dangerfield knocked down a pair of buckets. A pair of free throws from Savage, a layup by Asia Johnson and a 3-pointer from Dangerfield had Paris within three points at 22–19.
Dangerfield knocked down a pair of free throws and got the lead down to two at 23–21. That would be as close as Paris would get though as Gilmer would end the half on a 9–0 scoring run.
Keshanti Gordon did her best to keep Paris in the game in the third quarter. Gordon scored 10 of Paris’ 14 points in the frame, including a pair of 3-pointers. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Gilmer outscored the home team 20–14 to extend their advantage.
The fourth quarter was much of the same for Paris. Turnovers led to easy transition baskets on the other end for the Lady Buckeyes. For the game, Paris was out rebounded 47–18 and 23–3 on the offensive glass.
Gordon led the team with 14 points. Savage finished with 12. Dangerfield had nine points. Asia Johnson had six points. Tianya Williams finished with four and Lataria King added two.
Savage led the team with six rebounds. Gordon and Johnson each had three while Dangerfield and Williams each had two. King and Jordan Andrade grabbed one each. Paris will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday to the face the Lady Pirates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.