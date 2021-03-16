The Prairiland Patriots baseball team forced Sam Rayburn into extra innings when they met over the weekend, but were sunk by a huge eighth inning by Sam Rayburn, falling 15-7.
The Patriots utilized some clutch heroics to force extra innings, as Blake Ballard was able to draw a walk in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at five. Previous runs came in the second, when a sacrifice fly by Chris Micahel scored Brylee Galloway; and then in the sixth when Galloway and Ballard scored on a pair of wild pitches.
Sam Rayburn scored 10 runs in the eighth, and even though that was too much for the Patriots to overcome, Prairiland wouldn’t go down without a fight, scoring two more in the bottom of the extra frame.
