The Paris Wildcats are seeing firsthand the effects coronavirus can have on a season, as the football team was forced to cancel its Friday night game against the Melissa Cardinals and its Oct. 2 game against the Anna Coyotes.
The decision was made after four Paris student athletes — two members of the varsity team and two members of the junior varsity squad — recently tested positive for Covid-19, school officials report.
“To ensure the safety of our players and coaches, we are following the recommendations set forth by the CDC and our local health department,” public information officer Melanie Meredith said.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the cancellations will be counted as forfeit losses per the guidelines of the District 7-4A Division 1 District Executive Committee guidelines. Paris will now start district play with an 0-2 record, while Anna and Melissa each improve to 1-0 in district play.
Paris ISD announced that those who purchased tickets for the game at Melissa will be refunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.