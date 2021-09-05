Senior Amarion Black hauled in an 11 yard scoring strike in the left corner of the endzone from sophomore Jonathan Olguin to lift Coach Jarrick Farmer’s Clarksville Blue Tigers to a thrilling 26-20 overtime win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers in a Friday night game played at New Century Club Field in Clarksville. The win was the first of the year for the Blue Tigers now 1-1.
“I worked all year long just for this moment right here. Pain, backaches, headaches, all that kind of stuff did not hold me back. I just kept fighting, and the key in life is to just fight,” Olguin said. “I’m so grateful for this game, and tonight is one for the books,for sure.”
Black, known as a speedy wide receiver, got his first start at quarterback, and delivered in a huge way. He tossed a 21 yard scoring strike, scored on a 31 yard run, and contributed a two-point conversion run. He also added 176 rushing yards on just 11 carries.
“We owed it to our kids to put our team in the best position to win. We saw something in that guy(Black) and he started maturing.We knew he was our dynamic guy, and we knew we had to get the ball in his hands at all cost,” said Farmer. “Olguin has a pretty good arm, but we’re young up front, so we struggle with him being able to dissect and get our best player the ball.”
Defensively, Black intercepted a pass, and made the critical defensive fourth down stop in overtime, that gave Clarksville the green light for the victory. He also contributed a fumble recovery in regulation.
“I think this win is really just a starter for us. We’re really just learning as we’re going along. This was really a big win tonight. When I first started out at quarterback tonight, it was really a lot of pressure, but then I started getting in the game, and it seemed easier,” Black explained.
Black, also a gifted receiver, said he was eager for the touchdown pass to be thrown in his direction.
“I kept telling coach to call the play to me, and I’m going to go get it. Finally he called the play to me, and I went and got it,” Black said. “A win is a win. This win is like just helping us to keep going, and pushing through, even when things get tough. When we got beat last week we beat ourselves, and we learned from that.”
It was a game that lasted more than three hours, and a contest that was slowed by penalty flags. In fact the two teams combined for almost forty penalties in the contest.
The teams were tied 14-all at the half, and it was Linden-Kildare who took the lead with the only points scored in the third, when Jaquavious Birmingham scored on a 4 yard run, with 3:13 left. His conversion run failed, sending the visiting Tigers into the final period in regulation leading 20-14.
Olguin would deadlock the game at 20-all when he scored on a 1 yard run, with 8:02 left in the game. The conversion run failed. The score was set up by Black’s electrifying run from his own 5 to the L-K 4 yard line, after plucking up a bad snap. Black would leave the game and spend valuable minutes on the bench after suffering an apparent injury on the play. He would not line up at quarterback again, but would later return.
Clarksville would have an opportunity to win the game at the end of regulation, but a field goal attempt by Olguin was blocked as time expired.
It must be pointed out that defensively, Clarksville played solidly, particularly in the second half, with Olguin, Na’Quavus Caesar, Nikereon Marcy, Devin Scales, Octavio Resendiz, and Billy Stewart being among the players that played key minutes.
In the overtime session L-K had the football first, and the visiting Tigers would journey down to the Clarksville 4 yard line with a first and goal. But the Tigers defense shut the door as the ball was turned over to the Blue Tigers after Black made the big hit on Birmingham on the 4 yard line.
“We put them in those scenarios in practice, so they knew how to react, and they stood up to the challenge,” Farmer explained. “Clarksville has had ton of talent over the years
A horse collar tackle penalty against L-K would give Clarksville their scoring opportunity from the 11 yard line during the overtime session. Olguin first fired an incomplete pass, then found his mark on the very next play for the win.
The Blue Tigers drew first blood in the contest with Black being hit deep in the backfield, but holding his balance, then blazing around left end for the 31 yard score with 1:28 left in the first. The conversion kick failed, leaving Clarksville ahead 6-0.
It didn’t take long for the visiting Tigers to respond with Birmingham breaking tackles on his 47 yard run, with :44 left in the first. The conversion kick gave L-K a 7-6 advantage that stood when the second quarter got underway.
The L-K advantage reached 14-6 when Birmingham found paydirt from 29 yards out with 6:46 left in the half, but Clarksville responded with 1:57 remaining in the half, as Black delivered a pass over the middle to senior Azarrion Presley, who made a beautiful leaping catch, then raced into the endzone. Black would be true with the conversion run, deadlocking the contest 14-all at the half.
“ I’m going to give this one to the community. The community came out and they supported us. The last game didn’t go like we wanted it to, but the community supported us. They didn’t leave after the first quarter, and they didn’t leave after halftime. I put this on the community. The community came out and supported those kids, and they had our backs. This win was for the city of Clarksville,” Farmer concluded.
