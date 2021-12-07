Aggressive defense led to easy offense for the Cooper Dogettes on the basketball court against the Honey Grove Lady Warriors in the Prairiland Tournament, and the intra-Red River Valley showdown ended with a 64-26 victory for Cooper and the silver bracket championship in their possession.
“It was all about defense for us,” Cooper coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “We held them under 10 points in every quarter, and the steals we got led to easy points for us.”
Hollenshead praised the work his team did with ball movement, as all five players on the court worked together to find the best shot.
“It was totally unselfish basketball,” he said. “It’s what you want to see from your team.”
Senior guard Madison Murray had the hot hand in the game, scoring a game-high 13 with some impressive shooting. Caylee Conley added 11, joining her in double figures. Prisella Reyna led Honey Grove with 12 points.
