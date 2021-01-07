Last season was a difficult one for the Cooper Lady Bulldogs, but that is officially in the rearview mirror, as the team convincingly won its district opener, 69-22 over North Hopkins.
“We got out on them early with a full-court press, and used our defense to lead to offense,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “It’s excellent (to start district with a 1-0 record). The girls were really happy to start off on the right foot, and there’s definitely a sense of accomplishment.”
The team utilized a balanced offensive attack, as Whitney Langley scored 17, Presley Limbaugh finished with 16, Madison Murray netted 13 and Kenzlee Randle had 12.
“Whitney’s shot was falling, and Presley was able to get some steals and take it to the rim,” Hollenshead said. “They were both shooting well. They combined for four 3’s in the first quarter. ... We want to be balanced like that. We don’t want just one or two scorers. I think they can all be scorers.”
