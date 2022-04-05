The Paris Junior College softball team faced off against Kilgore on Saturday in a double-header, and walekd away victorious in both contests, winning the first in a low-scoring 3-1 battle and the next in an 8-0 romp.
In the first game, the Dragons and Rangers remained scoreless until the fifth inning.
Kilgore got on the board first in the top of the inning, but PJC finally got on the board themselves and took the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Jessika Roberts gave the team the lead with a well-hit double to right field, scoring teammates Brenda Sanchez and Macy Richardson.
Then, in the sixth inning, the Dragons added an insurance run in the form of a double from Hailey Jones that brought home Jaycie Hall.
Hall pitched the complete game, striking out 11 and allowing just seven hits.
In the second game, the runs came early and often.
Kelsey Keierleber scored Roberts and Jayda Carter in the first with a big double, and then a big Roberts home run and a bases-loaded hit batter pushed the score to 4-0 in the second inning.
The rest of the Dragons’ runs came in the inning after that, with Roberts and Richardson using a combination of speed and heads-up base running to help push the score to 8-0.
