Texas UIL, the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state, has unveiled its newest district alignments for the next two years, and teams throughout the Red River Valley will see some new opponents in the coming year as a result.
Amongst local teams, no district was shaken up more than the Paris Wildcats football team, who now reside in 8-4A DI. Gone are the Argyle Eagles, Melissa Cardinals, Terrell Tigers and Ranchview Wolves. In their places are Sulphur Springs, Mabank and Nevada Community, as the district drops down from seven teams to six.
“It’s crazy how the landscape changes so quickly in the 4A DI division,” Paris head football coach and athletic director Steven Hohenberger said. “Just a few years ago, Melissa was a 3A team, and now they’ve moved up to 5A. There’s so much change in this division, so it’s always interesting to see what they do.”
Hohenberger said he was surprised the Celina Bobcats, who had previously been in the same district as Paris, were not moved back into the Wildcats’ district.
And though he said he isn’t yet very familiar with the new teams in their district, he said the power structure of the district will certainly look different in the coming years.
“Argyle was a team we were always looking to beat and could never quite do it; they were the top dog in our district, and they’re gone now,” he said.
For Chisum and Prairiland, the only change in District 10-3A DII was that the Daingerfield Tigers — who were district champions in 2021 and co-district champs in 2020 — were replaced by the New Boston Lions.
“New Boston is a very good program with a proud tradition, so things aren’t going to get any easier just because Daingerfield is gone,” Prairiland head coach Heath Blalock said. “We’ve still got to go out and work as hard as we can every single day.”
“One thing I know about them is that they’re typically very athletic,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey added.
Pevey said he was hopeful this realignment would move Chisum and Prairiland into a district that would necessitate less travel time, though he isn’t surprised to see things shake out the way they did.
“A couple realignments ago, we were in the district with teams like Bells, Blue Ridge and Gunner, and I was hoping our district could look more like that, because we were still competitive and matched up well with those teams and it was easier travel,” he said.
“I’m not surprised. I was looking at some predictions beforehand and this is more or less what a lot of them were saying.”
Other local districts also saw minor changes. In District 9-2A DI, home of Rivercrest, Honey Grove and Cooper, Celeste was replaced with Quinlan Boles, though the rest of the district remained unchanged.
Boles had previously been in the same district as Clarksville and Detroit, a spot which is now filled by Fruitvale in 9-2A DII.
North Lamar is the only RRV football team that didn’t see any changes in its district.
Realignment also had changes to districts in the other sports as well.
In basketball and volleyball, District 15-4A — home of Paris and North Lamar — saw Gilmer replaced with Sulphur Springs. District 15-2A DI, home of Cooper in basketball, added Fruitvale while not losing any existing teams, moving to seven total teams.
Meanwhile, the area’s Red River County teams are seeing some fairly significant changes. In basketball, District 16-2A — home of Rivercrest, Detroit and Clarksville — is losing McLeod and Linden-Kildare, while adding Harts Bluff. McLeod had long been one of the dominant forces in the district and was the outright district champion a year ago. And in volleyball, their district lost Sulphur Bluff, Avery, Linden-Kildare and Bowie, while only adding Harts Bluff.
