Coming into the game Friday night, the Prairiland Patriots were trying to get back into the district race after a win against Redwater a week earlier. The Pewitt Brahmas had established themselves as one of the better teams in district and were trying to get themselves ready for another playoff push. By the time the game ended, the Patriots had given Pewitt all they could handle in a 51-28 victory.
Just looking at the final score, though, might be misleading to some.
The Patriots had the game tied at 28-28 early in the fourth quarter, before Pewitt was able to score some easy points in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The scoring started on Pewitt’s opening drive. The Patriots received the ball to open the game. Their drive stalled out when a pitch back to the running back hit the ground. Prairiland recovered the ball but it was 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage, forcing a punt.
Pewitt took advantage as they marched down the field with a series of running plays — something that would become the trend all night. Eight minutes into the first quarter, the Brahmas opened the scoring.
Prairiland matched Pewitt on the next possession. Thanks to a 50-yard run from Kardadrion Coulter, the Patriots had the ball within striking distance. Quarterback Brooks Morrison scored from a yard out to put Prairiland on the board. For Morrison it was his first of four touchdowns. The senior ran for three scores and threw for another.
“Brooks always does a great job commanding this offense,” head coach Heath Blalock said after the game about his quarterback. “He’s a really good triple-option quarterback. It doesn’t always look great, but he finds ways to get it done.”
And get it done he did. The Patriots’ next score would come right before half. With less than a minute on the clock, Morrison punched it in from five yards out. The Brahmas had scored twice in between those touchdowns, so getting points before half was critical for Prairiland. With the extra point by Tyler Maull, the score was 22-13.
With less than 40 seconds on the clock, the Brahmas marched down the field and looked as if they may extend their lead going into the locker room. However, the defense came up huge with a forced fumble and recovery. It was one of three straight drives to end in fumble recoveries by the Patriot defense.
“It was unbelievable,” coach Blalock said about the defensive effort in the game. “Coach Hart and his defensive staff has always got those guys ready. We did a lot of moving up front. That’s a powerful offense and we were able to make them drive the field....We limited the big plays and got some turnovers out of it.”
The Patriots capitalized on the fumble coming out of the second half with another Morrison scoring run. Trailing by eight points heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots tied the game on the first play. Coming out of the break, Morrison found Chris Michael for a 30 yard touchdown strike through the air. After a successful two-point conversion, the Patriots were tied with Pewitt at 28-28.
Pewitt got a great return on the ensuing kickoff which led to a score. They forced a fumble deep in Patriot territory for another score and their defense forced a turnover on downs on the next possession.
For Prairiland, Coulter had a big night. Coulter didn’t factor into the scoring but almost every scoring drive was set up by a run from him. He carried the ball eight times and reached 100 yards for the Patriots.
“(He) was huge,” Blalock said about Coulter. “Just the effort he put forth, you know on every snap. He plays both ways and his effort was phenomenal. And the offensive line played tonight. Props to those guys. That’s a good football team over there and we controlled them a little bit on offense. We just didn’t have enough.”
The Patriots finished with just under 270 yards on the ground. They also threw the ball for just under 80 yards. Prairiland will have to regroup now as they will travel to Hooks to close out the regular season.
