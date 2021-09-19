Things started about as well as they could for the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday night against the Whitewright Tigers. Then, they only got better from there as they ran away with a 42-14 win.
It only took the Bulldogs two minutes to get on the scoreboard, And of those two minutes, only a few seconds were spent with Cooper’s offense on the field. A strong defensive stand by the Bulldogs ultimately led to a muffed punt from the Tigers and great field position for Cooper, as they started the drive already inside the redzone. From there, it only took two plays for Cooper sophomore running back Canon Ingram to find the back of the endzone and give his team the early 6-0 lead after the two-point conversion failed.
It was a lead they would never relinquish, and one they would add to just moments later.
The Tigers had only just gotten the ball back when linebacker Noah Ramos snatched it away with an impressive interception, reading the quarterback and cutting off the Whitewright receiver at the last second. Not long after that, Cooper quarterback Colin Ingram extended Cooper’s lead to 14-0, as he powered his way past the goal line on a quarterback keeper. The team converted it’s two-point conversion and led 14-0 with about seven minutes still left to play in the opening period.
“Our secondary did a great job the entire night,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “We knew their quarterback was a big time player and someone we’d need to work hard to stop, and I think our guys did a great job of that tonight.”
“All week we really focused on their go-routes and their deep shots, because we knew that was going to be a big part of their gameplan coming in,” Colin Ingram added. “We busted our tails on the pass routes and it paid off.”
For the remainder of the first quarter and much of the second, the two teams traded empty drives, picking up some yardage but not enough to put points on the scoreboard, though the opening half would end with a flurry of scoring.
Eventually, with about three and a half minutes before halftime, the Tigers got on the board when one of their running backs bounced off a pair of Cooper tacklers and found the endzone from about 14 yards out, cutting the score to 14-7.
The Bulldogs answered that score in the most immediate way possible. On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore running back Markell Smith zigged and zagged his way through hapless Whitewright tacklers and ran the ball back more than 70 yards for a touchdown, giving his team a 21-7 advantage.
“I saw that I had open field, and when you give me open field, it is what it is,” Smith said of the kickoff return touchdown with a grin. “My line did a great job blocking for me though, so I could get what I had to get.”
For their part, the Tigers responded on their next drive, marching downfield and finding paydirt again, this time on a quarterback draw from roughly the same distance as their first score, to pull back to within a single score, at 21-14.
Cooper did a good job managing the clock and marching down the field in the final 25 seconds of the half, consistently finding holes in the defense before darting out of bounds to stop the clock, though they ultimately weren’t able to score before the halftime break, as Colin Ingram’s pass to senior Wyatt Allen was just a hair out of reach as the final two seconds ticked off the clock.
And though Cooper entered halftime with a lead, the game felt neck-and-neck. The Bulldogs had been the beneficiaries of some big plays on both sides of the ball, but the Tigers were holding their own on both sides as well, moving the ball well and making the Bulldogs work for everything. That would change in the second half.
“We gave up some momentum there towards the end of the first half, and that was one of the things we told our kids in the locker room,” Castorena said. “We faced adversity, but we responded the right way, and that’s what you want to see.”
“I think that first half woke some of our younger guys up,” Colin Ingram added. “The first three weeks, we kind of walked over our opponents and starters weren’t even playing the fourth quarter, and this time we got tested. During halftime, me and Noah and a couple other guys really lit into them and got them fired up, and you saw the difference in the second half.”
Cooper’s opening drive of the second half saw the team move the ball well, with Colin and Canon Ingram, Smith and Matthew Langley all having success moving the chains, though the drive eventually stalled out in the redzone following a turnover on downs 18 yards out from the endzone.
The defense made sure the offense would get the ball right back, though, forcing a quick three and out from the Tigers thanks to yet more stellar coverage from the secondary and a couple quick tackles from Canon Ingram in the backfield.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t come up short on their next drive. The drive started with a bang, as Colin Ingram burst through a hole and then dragged a pair of Tigers for a few extra yards, taking the ball all the way to the 33-yard line in Whitewright territory.
Smith got some hand-offs on the drive too, but Colin Ingram did most of the legwork for the drive, capping it off with a five-yard run that featured a nice cut into the endzone to put his team up 28-14.
Cooper’s defense did its part as well, making sure the Tigers’ offense never stayed on the field for very long. Colin Ingram, Smith and Ramos provided the team with airtight coverage downfield, while players like Jonathon Ramos, Jacob Jones and Canon Ingram wreaked havoc on Whitewright’s running game.
Jones was especially disruptive in the backfield, racking up a sack and multiple tackles for a loss.
“Jacob is a little dude, but we can count on him,” Castorena said. “He’s a really, really tough kid, and if I was to use one word to describe him it would be, ‘toughness.’ He’s going to find a way and he’s going to do what needs to be done.”
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Cooper’s field general again added to the team’s lead, finding a hole and running 73 miles down the sideline for yet another score. Cooper missed the subsequent extra point attempt, but still extended the lead to 34-14.
And then, with about four minutes left in the game, it was Colin Ingram again adding to his stellar performance, running the ball in one last time, this time up the middle from roughly nine yards out, to help give his team the final margin of victory after a successful two-point conversion.
Colin Ingram’s sensational game saw him run for 170 yards and three touchdowns while also racking up 7 tackles on defense and icing the game with back-to-back deflections in the secondary.
“Colin turned it up,” Castorena said. “He made some big plays on the offensive side and defensive side. He’s a leader and can take charge.”
The Bulldogs are undefeated as they head into district play, having scored at least 40 points in each of the last three games.
“I think we’re playing really well, and I think we can do big things in district again this year,” Colin Ingram said. “When we’re playing aggressive and flying around, I don’t think many teams can hang with us.”
