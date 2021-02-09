For the last seven years, Lance Connot has served as head coach of the Rivercrest Rebels football team, and he’s spent the final six of those years overseeing the rest of the athletic department as the school’s athletic director. Now he’s moving on after taking a job with Brownsboro ISD to serve as head football coach and athletic director of the 4A-DII Bears.
“The last seven years have been very special for me,” Connot said. “From the moment I arrived at this school, I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the community and the school. It’s an incredibly tightknit community.”
As the Rebels’ football coach, Connot helped change the culture and perception of the Rivercrest football program, turning it from a middling team to one of the most consistent winning teams in 2A football across the entire state, and are now a regular fixture at the top or very near the top of district standings.
“When I got here, Rivercrest was a team that took the field each Friday night hoping to win,” Connot said. “Now, we take the field expecting to win. And that all comes from developing the relationships with the student athletes — the kids — and trusting in them so they’ll trust you.”
Looking back on his time with Rivercrest, Connot said one of his favorite memories, and one that signaled the change in the program’s culture, was when he guided the Rebels to their first playoff win in school history, which dated back to the 1970s, as the team downed Hawkins 57-13 in the bi-district round.
Rivercrest superintendent Stanley Jessee could not be reached for comment by press time, but Connot said he does not believe the school will appoint an interim athletic director while it searches for a new head of the athletic department.
Connot begins the next chapter of his career this week, as Thursday is his official first day leading the Brownsboro Bears.
Joining him at Brownsboro ISD at the conclusion of the school year will be his father, Rick Connot, who for the last several years has served as Rivercrest’s head baseball coach, who said it was important he finish this season with the Rebels.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Rick Connot said. “The assistant coaches have been a huge help, and the kids all really bought in. We’re still continuing to try to attain all our goals for this season.
“We approach things by saying we’ll control what we can control.”
When he joins his son at Brownsboro ISD, Rick Connot said he’ll serve as defensive coordinator for the football team, as well as serve the athletic department in another, to-be-determined position.
Rick Connot said he’s excited for his final season with Rivercrest, as expectations are high for the senior-laden Rebel baseball team.
“I want to thank Stanley Jessee, (Rivercrest High School principal) Ronny Alsup and (girls basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator) Justin Milton for everything they’ve done in supporting me these last several years,” Lance Connot said. “I can’t put into words what their support has meant.”
