The Paris Wildcats started the Van Tournament off with a bang on Friday, going 2-0 and getting a bit of payback against Lindale, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs the year prior.
Against Lindale, Paris won 68-34, overpowering the Lindale Eagles with their fast-paced offense.
The first quarter was a closely contested affair, with the Wildcats holding a slim four-point edge after the opening quarter. However, the second quarter is where things started to change for the better for Paris, as their defense held the Eagles to just seven points in the quarter.
From there, Paris never looked back. Jaelyn Lee led the team with 25 points, and Braylon Mickens had a big game as well, finishing with 22 points.
Then, against Sabine, the Wildcats again won easily, this time by a score of 53-33.
Lee was again sensational, piling on 23 points.
Mickens also shot the ball well again, finishing with 12 points.
Garrius Savage added six points in the win,
Defensively, the Wildcats completely shut Sabine down in the game, and Sabine’s 11 third-quarter points were the most they scored in any period.
Paris continued play on Saturday, though games were not completed by press time.
