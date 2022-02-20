In 2021, the North Lamar Panthers started district play a bit slow, but had fully turned things around by the time the regular season came to a close, entering the playoffs as perhaps the hottest team in the entire Red River Valley.
Now, as they look ahead to 2022, the squad is ready to pick up right where they left off and enjoy a big season.
“I think our expectations are extremely high,” North Lamar senior Conner Watson said. “Basically as soon as last year ended, I think we all started looking ahead to this year. With all the skill sets we have and just how determined we are, I think we can do big things this year.”
Last season, the Panthers had to contend with several injuries to key players, and a fully healthy roster is one of the many reasons Watson said he thinks this year’s squad will ultimately find much greater success.
“A big thing about this team is fighting through adversity,” senior Tripp Thoms added. “It doesn’t matter what obstacles are there, we’re always going to compete and you saw that last year. We had a lot of things stacked against us and still had a pretty good year despite it.”
Thoms was one of those players hampered by injuries in 2021, but he’s put those issues in the rearview mirror, he said. When he was on the diamond last year, he provided his team with a steady bat, a terrific glove as a middle infielder, and some solid relief pitching to boot.
“I feel great,” he said with a smile. “I’m ready to do whatever I can to help the team.”
On the mound, Watson will be stepping into a much larger role as the team’s ace after the graduation of former Panther Trent Nickerson a year ago. While Watson said he knows he and the other Panther pitchers will shoulder greater responsibilities, he said he’s ready for the challenge.
“Yes, Trent’s gone, and he was huge for us last year,” he noted. “But I think with the pieces that we have, we’re going to be a powerhouse on the mound that people are going to need to fear for sure.”
Alongside Watson on the mound will be Jackson Brasseux, Jaxon Spangler, Cole Fendley, Gage Reeves and more.
“Not only do we have really good pitchers, but we have a lot of them,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said. “We have depth on the mound that you don’t see very often.”
At the plate, the team lost last year’s All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year Andrew Kirk. There too, though, the team feels it will still excel.
“Jackson (Brasseux) is definitely going to be someone to watch out for at the plate,” Watson said. “(Matthew Sandlin), Tripp, and a bunch of others.”
Thoms pointed to Cason Blease as a player who’s made great strides since last season. “His bat is coming around,” Thoms said. “He seriously looks so much better at the plate.”
One of the most encouraging things about this team, Steed said, is just how many players are returning.
“Yes, we had some big senior leaders for us last year, but overall last year’s team was so young,” he said. “One of the good things about this year is that, because we were so young last year, pretty much everyone we’ll have this year is the same, and they’ve all grown from the experience of last year.
“We started such a young group last year, and now they’re all coming back with more experience. And the craziest part is that this year we’ve only got five seniors, so a lot of these guys will be back again next year as well.”
Taking all the group’s strengths into account, Watson and Thoms said their expectations for 2022 are as high as they can be — their eyes are set on a run at a state championship.
“That’s the goal every year, is state,” Watson said. “I think that if we play as well as we’re capable to this year, that’s something we can do.”
