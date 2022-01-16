The Cooper Bulldogs got out to a blazing hot start Friday night against The Quinlan-Boles Hornets, and then withstood their opponents’ late-game comeback attempts to pick up the big district victory 59-52.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead, with Markell Smith and Colin Ingram leading the charge in the early-goings. Boles was able to close the quarter on a bit of a hot streak, but still trailed by nine points headed into the second quarter, up 17-8.
“We put a lot of pressure on them early and turned that into easy offense,” Cooper head coach Erik McNairy said. “I also thought we did a really good job protecting the ball early on, though we got a bit lax with that as the game wore on.”
The Bulldogs stretched their lead out to double digits in the opening seconds of the second quarter on a free throw by Smith, and were able to maintain that lead through much of the remainder of the half.
Noah Ramos nailed a midrange pull-up jumpshot to give Cooper a 10-point lead again in the closing seconds, but Boles responded right back with a bucket to cut the lead to eight right before the halftime break.
Boles came out on fire in the third quarter, slicing their way into the paint and scoring with ease, quickly cutting Cooper’s lead to just one, forcing Cooper to call a timeout clinging to a 29-28 lead.
Coming out of the timeout, though, the Bulldogs appeared refocused, and were able to methodically build their lead back up to double digits, outscoring Boles 14-4 through the remainder of the third quarter and into the early moments of the fourth.
“The big thing was the way we responded to the adversity,” McNairy said. “Any time they went on a run, we’d respond with one of our own.”
With a double-digit lead in the fourth, the Bulldogs let things get interesting by allowing another big run from Boles. Boles methodically began cutting into the lead, until Cooper led by just three points with a minute and a half left. That was as close as they would get, though, as they were forced to send the Bulldogs to the free throw line, and Cooper sealed the deal not just by nailing their free throws, but by clamping down defensively and forcing multiple turnovers in the final minute of play.
Smith led the way with 18 points. Canon Ingram scored 11, Colin Ingram scored 10, Caleb Anderson had seven, Alfred Wilkerson scored five, Noah Ramos and Jonathan Ramos each scored three and Landen Houchins scored a pair.
“We hadn’t played a game in a long time, so we were a bit rusty,” McNairy said. “But we competed, we never backed down and we were able to pick up a big win.”
