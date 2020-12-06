It wasn’t exactly easy, but the Chisum Mustangs earned a hard-fought win over a pesky Avery team Friday night, prevailing 62-54 over the Bulldogs.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the two offenses trading blows. Avery held a slim lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs managed to even the score by halftime.
“They a tough, well-coached team,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said of Avery. “They play well together, and you can tell they’ve been playing since August.”
The third quarter, however, was a different story. Chisum came out of the gate with a swarming, suffocating defense that limited the Bulldogs to just five points in the third quarter.
“We really turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter,” Temple said. “We give ourselves a much better chance of winning if we defend as well as we’re capable of.”
That defensive intensity helped lead to easy points for the Mustangs, as the team was able to get out and score in transition, Temple said.
Stepping up big for the Mustangs in the third period was reserve guard Ashton Fleming, who came off the bench and provided some incredibly valuable minutes for his team with starting point guard Keaston Lawrence contending with foul trouble.
“There is no harder worker in Lamar County than Ashton,” Temple said. “He came in and played extremely well tonight.”
Lawrence, guard Zaquavious Price and versatile wing player Evan Wood led the team with 17, 20 and 11 points, respectively. All three got their points in a variety of ways, Temple added.
“I call them our big three, and on any given night, any of them are capable of scoring 20,” the head coach said.
Friday was also senior night for Chisum, and Temple praised the work of his team’s two seniors, Levi Weems and Tristin Preston.
“Levi is our defensive anchor, and a really good leader who the others look to,” Temple said. “Tristin knows his role, and plays extremely hard, 100%, every minute he’s on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.