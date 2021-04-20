The season might not be over yet, but the Cooper Dogettes softball team has already ensured that they’ll be atop the district standings when all is said and done, clinching the district title with a 7-0 victory over Cumby.
“It feels great, especially since this is my first full season as a head coach,” Dogettes coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said. “This is a great group. They bought in and they listen to everything. ... And it’s especially nice because of how last year ended with Covid. We didn’t know what we couldn’ve done that year, so now we’re making the most of every opportunity.”
Junior Dogette Presley Limbaugh got things started for Cooper with a triple in the very first at-bat of the game, and from there it was a simple matter tagging up on a groundout in the very next at-bat to give Cooper its first lead.
Limbaugh would one-up herslef later in the game, though, when she blasted a solo home run to straightaway center field.
“She’s an incredible player,” Hinshaw said of Limbaugh. “I wish she could lead off every inning for us. I know that if she gets on base, it’s contagious and the other players will follow her lead and get going too.”
Hinshaw also pointed to the job done by pitcher Chani Sonntag, who threw the complete game, striking out a whopping 15 batters and only allowing two hits.
“I’m really proud of how she pitched, beccause this is the first game she’s had this season where she had to pitch all seven innings,” Hinshaw said. “And she was on point.”
Looking ahead, the Dogettes still have two district games before starting their playoff stretch, and Hinshaw said spirits are high amongst the team.
“We want to win some playoff games,” she said with a laugh. “I loved seeing those girls celebrating with a trophy, and I think we all want to get another trophy.”
