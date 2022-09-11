The Chisum Lady Mustangs didn’t play like themselves in their volleyball district opener against Edgewood on Friday. Yet even despite the slew of uncharacteristic miscues, the No. 4-ranked Lady Mustangs still had plenty of chances to beat the No. 23-ranked Edgewood Lady Bulldogs.
In the end, however, Chisum dropped their first district game in five sets, losing 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 2-15.
“We did not make the adjustments that we needed to make, and that we’ve shown ourselves capable of making this season,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We never got into a rhythm offensively, and our passing was just not what it needed to be.”
Despite the shaky play, the Lady Mustangs remained competitive throughout each of the first four sets, thanks to good team defense and the strong arm of senior Peyton Holland.
“You know Peyton, she’s going to put the ball away,” Nickerson said of the outside hitter, who finished with 15 kills.
Offensively, Chisum also found a spark from Hope Ensor, who finished with 10 kills and a trio of blocks.
The two teams went back and forth in each of the first four sets, and Nickerson said that if anything, it’s encouraging that her squad is able to hang tough with a strong district opponent even while things aren’t at 100%.
“I do think it’s encouraging in a way,” she said. “That’s not to take anything away from Edgewood; they’re a very good team and well-coached. But we weren’t playing our best and still had chances to win.”
Things went south, however, in the final set, where Chisum was incapable of breaking Edgewood’s serve.
“Our serve-receive was just not there at all; I’m not sure what happened,” Nickerson said.
Now, the Lady Mustangs turn their attentions to Tuesday as they get ready to play the rival Prairiland Lady Patriots.
The Lady Mustangs are in a stacked district with the Lady Pats, Rains Lady Wildcats, Lady Bulldogs and themselves all vying for the top spot.
“This is a very tough district, you really can’t relax at all,” Nickerson said. “I think this loss kind of lit a fire under them, and could be good for them in the long run.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
