The Chisum Lady Mustangs didn’t play like themselves in their volleyball district opener against Edgewood on Friday. Yet even despite the slew of uncharacteristic miscues, the No. 4-ranked Lady Mustangs still had plenty of chances to beat the No. 23-ranked Edgewood Lady Bulldogs.

In the end, however, Chisum dropped their first district game in five sets, losing 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 2-15.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

