Last week, the Paris 7U All-Star baseball team traveled to Louisiana to take part in the DYB World Series and face off against some of the top youth baseball teams in the country. This week, they returned home as undefeated champions.
“It’s a great feeling,” head coach Bronson Brown said. “We’ve got a team filled with kids who love to play baseball more than anyone at that age I’ve ever seen. They’ve got a great passion for the sport and wonderful parents and a coaching staff that supports them.”
The tournament started with a round of pool play to determine seeding, and a double-elimination bracket following that.
The Paris All-Stars went undefeated in the first phase of the event, earning them one of the top seeds heading into the actual tournament.
First up was a team from Mississippi that Paris was able to make quick work of thanks to some stellar defense.
“Our D woke some people up; it definitely got people’s attention,” Brown said.
In the end, Paris opened up its World Series run with a 9-0 win.
In the second round, Paris faced another Mississippi-based team and again dispatched them without much trouble, winning 12-4.
The third round matchup between Paris and a team hailing from Perry, Georgia, was one of the most anticipated of the entire event, Brown said.
“Going into the event, Perry was one of the teams that everyone was saying was the team to beat and the favorite to win it all, but we were too,” Brown said. “Going into our game in the third round, neither of us had lost a game yet. So lots of people took notice when our game was coming up.”
But while the game was comparatively more competitive, there was overall still very little drama for the All-Stars, who won 9-3
The fourth round saw Paris take on Bullard, the only other team representing the state of Texas at the World Series.
“We’d already beaten them twice at the state tournament, so they were familiar foes,” Brown said with a chuckle.
The third time was not the charm for Bullard, and Paris advanced to the championship game with a 9-1 win,
In the championship game, Paris had a rematch with the Mississippi team they’d beaten in the second round.
“They’re a good team; they clawed their way back with a bunch of wins after losing to us the first time,” Brown said.
That game was as convincing as the rest, however, and Paris won 13-3, earning them the title of DYB World Series Champions.
Throughout the tournament, the Paris All-Stars clobbered the ball, with truly exceptional hitting up and down the lineup.
“The team as a whole swung the bat extremely well,” Brown said. “There might’ve been a couple kids there who could hit the ball further than \our kids, but there wasn’t a team where every single kid could hit it like ours.”
Once on base, the Paris All-Stars were able to make the most of their appearances on the bags with some aggressive baserunning, nabbing several stolen bases.
Their offensive excellence is also to say nothing of their defense, which was nothing short of spectacular.
Brown recalled a double play in which shortstop Zayden Patterson rifled a throw over to first base, after which the ball was thrown to third to get a runner attempting to advance, for an impressive double play.
He also tipped his cap to outfielders Grayson Bunch and Cam Erwin, both of whom made tremendous throws from the outfield. Bunch also had a highlight when he layed out to make a diving catch on a foul ball.
“Cam and Grayson were great, and the teams we faced didn’t even see just how good they could be,” Brown said. “This is a fun group to watch play, and they’re even more fun to coach.
“We were the most experienced team, and it showed; we played like it. It was a great showing.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
