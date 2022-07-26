295744534_113691021418040_6065841590431371928_n.jpg

Members of the 7U Paris All-Stars pose with their championship rings and banner after winning the DYB World Series in Louisiana.

 via Facebook

Last week, the Paris 7U All-Star baseball team traveled to Louisiana to take part in the DYB World Series and face off against some of the top youth baseball teams in the country. This week, they returned home as undefeated champions.

“It’s a great feeling,” head coach Bronson Brown said. “We’ve got a team filled with kids who love to play baseball more than anyone at that age I’ve ever seen. They’ve got a great passion for the sport and wonderful parents and a coaching staff that supports them.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

