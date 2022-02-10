The Prairiland Patriots secured a top-three finish in the district standings and sent their seniors off with a win in the final home game of their high school careers Tuesday, downing Edgewood 55-50 in a hard-fought battle.
“It was one of those games where it was just a battle from start to finish,” head coach Steven Weddle said. “The lead got up by seven at one point, but for the most part the lead stayed between two and five points the whole way. Edgewood tied it up late and we were able to clutch it out with some big plays in the last few minutes.”
Crucial in helping Prairiland stay in front for much of the game and hang on for the win was their man-to-man defense led by the backcourt duo of Braydan Nichols and Jameson Flatt. Offensively, Prairiland wing Kardadrion Coulter did a great job attacking the rim and finishing in traffic, Weddle said.
Several others stepped up for the Pats as well, including senior guards Nichols and Flatt, as well as big man Tyler Maull, all of whom knocked down big shots in the clutch.
Flatt, Nichols and Coulter led the team in double figures with 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Rylan Berry had eight points, Maull and Gage Bankhead each scored four and Mayson Day added two.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of this group,” Weddle said. “We were picked by a lot of people to finish sixth, and we’ve defied all expectations.”
