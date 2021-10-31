On Friday, the volleyball regular season came to a close with a pair of tiebreaker games, and now six Red River Valley squads turns their eyes towards the playoffs.
The Red River Valley has a rich tradition when it comes to volleyball, and this year was no different, as all but one local squad made the postseason, with Clarksville being the only team to miss out, and several teams not just having good seasons, but historically good ones.
Paris, which finished second in its district, will play Henderson in the bi-district round on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at home in Wildcat Gymnasium. The North Lamar Pantherettes, who finished tied for second with Paris but will be the third seed, will face Spring Hill at Pittsburg at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
At the 3A level, Prairiland marched through district with an undefeated record, and will play Whitewright at Wolfe City at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Chisum, in the playoffs for the first time in several years, will play Pottsboro in Greenville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
In 2A, both Detroit and Rivercrest made it in. Detroit will play North Hopkins at Sulphur Bluff at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Rivercrest, the district’s third seed, will face Cumby in Sulphur Springs on Monday at 7 p.m.
