Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.