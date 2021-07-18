The school baseball season might still be months away, but Blake Lewis, a rising junior at Prairiland High School, is still managing to turn heads on the diamond.
Lewis was recently named to the Perfect Game All-Tournament Team for his stellar performance on his 16U travel team.
Throughout the tournament, Lewis played well on the mound, in the field and at the plate. He batted .376 over the course of the competition, and nabbed three steals on the basepaths as well.
Lewis a member of the All-Red River Valley First Team in 2021, will be a crucial part of the Patriots’ lineup come the school season in the spring.
