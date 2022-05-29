The Paris Junior College Lady Dragons softball season came to a close at the National Tournament on Thursday Night. The Lady Dragons lost a pair of games that eliminated the team, but not before they made history in the tournament.
The Lady Dragons lost game one Thursday to McLennon College 11-3 and then again in game two 11-3 to Chattanooga State.
The Lady Dragons collected seven hits in game one. Kelsey Keierleber led the team with two hits, and several other players also added a hit. Jayda Carter put PJC’s first run on the board in the first inning when she grounded out to the shortstop, which scored Macy Richardson.
Entering the fifth inning, PJC was tied 1-1, but a Keierleber RBI double and an RBI single from Carter put PJC on top 3-1. However, a nine-run sixth inning for McLennon won the game for the Highlanders.
In game two, the Lady Dragons had to try and battle from behind when Chattanooga took a demanding 7-0 lead in the second inning but came up short, falling 11-3 in six innings.
Meilana Lopez led the Lady Dragons with two hits, while Richardson, Keierleber, Hannah Schnettler, and Skylar Vest reached base with their own hit.
The Lady Dragons’ runs came in the third and fourth innings. Jessika Roberts collected an RBI when she hit a fielder’s choice ground out, scoring the first run for the Lady Dragons. Lopez blasted a two-run double that scored Victoria Gordillo and Vest in the fourth inning, cutting Chattanooga’s lead, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Dragons’ season ended.
“It’s been a special year; the last two weeks have been incredible,” head coach Shelby Shelton said. “The girls came together and played for each other. It’s been incredible.”
The Lady Dragons have been nothing but spectacular during the 2022 softball season. The Lady Dragons finished with the highest team GPA in program history in the classroom.
“The girls have been great in the classroom and on the field; they have been a great representation of the community,” Shelton stated.
The Lady Dragons finished top six in the country, had a program record of 39 wins, had their first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association national ranking, were Mid-South District B Champions, and had their second ever national tournament appearance.
“The support from the college and community has been incredible, it’s made an impact, and the girls have felt the support,” Shelton said about the community’s support this year.
Shelton bragged about the sophomore class as they have made an enormous impact on the PJC softball program.
“The sophomore class has been instrumental to what we’ve done; they took a chance coming here; I’m thankful for what they have done and they are leaving the program better than they found it,” Shelton said.
