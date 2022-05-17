For many years, baseball and softball have been non-existent in the city of Clarksville. And although the sport remained popular in other towns in Red River County, the familiar phrase of “play ball” had become a distant memory to local residents.
Now, thanks to a vision of Clarksville resident Sterling Dockins, the sport of baseball has become alive and well once again in Clarksville. And through the effort of Dockins and others, a combination of various sports now surround the youth in the community.
“I have kind of been wanting to do this for a long time. I had mentioned the idea to people involved with little dribblers, but I didn’t really gain any traction back then,” Dockins explained. “I had the idea, but I really didn’t know how to get it done. Then about a year ago I met Rev. Harold Massey, and I knew he had this Clarksville Youth Connection going, so I asked him did he ever think about adding a sports element to his Youth Connection.”
Dockins, a former Clarksville ISD school board member, says that he and Rev. Massey played with the idea for several months before moving forward with it. The plan provided for getting the youth in the community involved in a variety of sports with volleyball being the first. Dockins mentioned that a camp for that sport has already taken place, and youth athletes will be involved in league competition this fall.
“Rev. Massey assured me that he could help me get started with funding to bring baseball back next. So we just took off running with it, but we did things day to day, because there was a lot more involved in it than I thought, as far as getting into a league,” Dockins said.
Clarksville is now in a baseball league with the other Red River County teams, and Dockins was quick to point out that all of those programs have been extremely helpful in assisting Clarksville with getting baseball underway.
Dockins says that just as much as he wanted baseball back in Clarksville, the other programs in the county also had that strong desire to see baseball return to Clarksville.
The newly formed organization does have a board of directors according to Dockins, who serves as the president, while Clarksville school board member, Greg Lewis is the Vice President. Katy Barnett is treasurer, while Terri Towns Harvey is the secretary, and Jill Brannon is also on the board.
Mr. Dockins explained that the new project does fall under The Clarksville Youth Connection, as he works with the athletic side, while Rev. Massey is involved with the academic side of operation.
“We’re called CYC Sports. That way when people donate, we can separate what goes in to each account. And people have come out of the woodwork from everywhere to support us. They have donated us equipment, money, sponsored kids, and whatever we needed, somebody has come through for us,” Dockins explained.
Dockins mentioned the banks, JP Harvey Motors, and Drill Tech, as being among those on the donor list along with a great number of individuals and businesses.
At the present time, Clarksville has 81 kids participating in baseball, softball, and T-ball. There are two T-ball teams, three baseball teams, and a softball squad. And there were others who wanted to play after it became too late, so Dockins expects the baseball program to be much larger in 2023. The first game this season was on April 4, with Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing throwing out the first pitch.
Games are being played at the present time during the week, and Saturdays are used for make-up games. The normal playing days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The games are free for the public to watch.
Dockins say there will be a variety of sports offered in order to help the kids find the sport that fits them best, so they will be able to maximize their talent. He hopes that in turn will lead to scholarships for some of the athletes, as well as a better way of life.
There will be a summer track league after baseball ends later this month, with the first meet being on May 28th. The first of four meets is scheduled to take place in Marshall. Some of the athletes could advance to the regional met and state competition that will be held in Corpus Christi.
Dockins says that 25 slots were available for track, but even several weeks ago 34 athletes were interested in securing a spot on the team.
Following track, youth football in late July or early August will be in order. Soccer will take place in the fall. Dockins says the goal is to always have something going on for the kids in the community to participate in.
“If we can get the proper people involved and coaching to help develop their skills, then I think this could mean a big career turnaround for a lot of kids, “ Dockins said.
The classes for the youth involved in the program are from third grade through sixth for baseball, youth football and soccer, while summer track is from sixth through eighth grade. Some high students will participate in the summer track program also.
“I don’t want to limit what we can do if we can get the resources, then I want to help all kids no matter what grade level they’re in, because at the end of the day it’s about seeing that those kids progress and maximize their abilities,” Dockins explained. “ And I always felt like if you came under one organization where you can commit all the resources to, you can reach more kids, as opposed to three or four organizations trying to work on their own.”
Dockins was also quick to point out that through the program kids are learning to build good character. Dockins says everybody wants to win, but he also says that at the end of the day, the activities presented are about the kids.
