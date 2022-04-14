The Prairiland Lady Patriots entered Tuesday’s softball game against the Rains Lady Wildcats with an unblemished district record, but left the game with their first loss, falling 5-1.
Throughout the game, the Lady Patriots had their opportunities to put dents in Rains’ lead, but were ultimately unable to capitalize on those chances.
All of the Lady Wildcats’ runs came in two bursts, with two runs coming in the first and their next three all coming in the third.
In both, uncharacteristic miscues in the field and in the circle haunted Prairiland. In the first inning, an error on a throw to first base allowed each of the first-inning runs to score. Then, in the third, another error and a hit batter helped Rains solidify their lead.
“I chalk that up to a few things,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “Our athletes are very busy and have had their plates full these past few weeks, we’ve been a bit out of sorts in practice lately and we just came out a little flat and weren’t ready to go. That’s no excuse, and we’ll need to eliminate these errors that we don’t normally make.”
The Lady Pats got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, when a Lanna Riney double to deep center field brought home Kyndal Yaross, who reached base in the prior at-bat by being hit by a pitch.
On two occasions, in the fifth and seventh innings, the Lady Patriots had opportunities to seriously challenge Rains’ lead, loading the bases in each frame. Each time, though, the Rains pitcher — who finished with 13 strikeouts — was able to get out of the jam unscathed.
“We had some good moments and we had opportunities to do some damage, but we were always chasing,” Morris said. “You can’t be chasing against a really good team like this.”
Prairiland ace McKenna Guest looked solid, despite the loss. On two occasions, in the second and sixth innings, she retired the side with three straight strikeouts. She finished the game with eight strikeouts and eight hits allowed, an uncharacteristically high number for the Stephen F. Austin commit.
The loss moves Prairiland to 10-1, but with Chisum’s loss to Grand Saline on the same day, the Lady Patriots maintain first place in the district standings. Chisum was saddled with its second loss, and Rains currently holds two losses as well.
“I think this is what we needed, as a bit of a wakeup call,” Morris said. “Now the goal is to go and win out the rest of the way so we can hold on and be district champs.”
