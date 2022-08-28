Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

Both on offense and defense, it seemed as if the Prairiland Patriots could do no wrong in their season-opening win over the Big Sandy Wildcats. When all was said and done, Prairiland had coasted to a dominating 41-7 victory.

“In all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — we executed extremely well,” first-year Prairiland coach Herb Smith said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

