Both on offense and defense, it seemed as if the Prairiland Patriots could do no wrong in their season-opening win over the Big Sandy Wildcats. When all was said and done, Prairiland had coasted to a dominating 41-7 victory.
“In all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — we executed extremely well,” first-year Prairiland coach Herb Smith said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Big Sandy didn’t have much of an answer for Prairiland’s balanced offensive attack, so Prairiland was able to eat big chunks of time off the clock with each drive downfield. The coup de grace came in the final drive of the game — an 18-play trek that began towards the end of the third quarter and lasted for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter.
The team utilized a balanced rushing attack, with Rylan Berry, Kardadrion Coulter and DJ Ledbetter each making an impact. Berry led the squadron of running backs with 180 rushing yards, while Coulter ran for 110 and Ledbetter 92.
Berry found the endzone three times, and Coulter ran for two touchdowns.
Quarterback Blake Lewis didn’t run the ball often, but when he did, he was effective. On four plays where he ran it himself, he picked up 10 yards and a touchdown of his own. Lewis also threw for 75 yards on 3-for-5 passing, connecting with Berry, Coulter and Tyler Maull once each.
“Blake was efficient out there.” Smith said. “He didn’t throw it a whole lot, but when he did he was on the money.”
Defensively too, the team shined. Berry made a read on a pass by the Big Sandy quarterback and came away with an interception, though the Patriots turned the ball right back over just a few plays later in one of their few miscues.
And near the end of the game, Mason Pusateri sealed the win with an interception of his own.
Smith said he expects the win to be a major confidence booster for his team moving forward.
“This is a huge win for these guys,” he said. “They’ve been putting in a ton of hard work these past few weeks in practice, and this is a sign that all that work is paying off. … Our motto this year is ‘finish.’ And they finished this game; they never took their foot off the gas. And that’s the biggest thing to me.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
