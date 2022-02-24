It wasn’t the type of win they necessarily wanted, but it was still a playoff victory for the Paris Wildcats as they beat Kilgore 70-59 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats struggled hitting their outside shots for most of the game but relied on their defense and the ability to attack the rim to find success.
The Wildcats only knocked down four shots from behind the arc, with three of them coming from Micah Jenkins. Kilgore had the opposite problem. They didn’t have trouble knocking down their outside shots. The Bulldogs matched the Wildcats’ entire 3-point output in just the first half, knocking down four. It’s what kept Kilgore in the game.
Paris led 15-14 after the first quarter and 33-29 at the half.
“We didn’t execute our offense as well as we have in the past two months,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said after the game. “We didn’t play a clean game.”
One of the problems in the first half was rebounding. Despite having the tallest players on the floor, the Wildcats were out-rebounded on both ends of the floor, which is something Steed said they have to clean up going forward.
At the half, Paris made some adjustments and turned up the defensive pressure. The Wildcats full court press started giving the Bulldogs issues, causing turnovers. Garrius Savage scored six of his 18 points in the third quarter thanks to fast break points after the Wildcats defense turned the ball over. He wasn’t the only one, though. Jaelyn Lee also benefited from some Kilgore miscues. Both Savage and Lee had electrifying dunks that were the direct result from turnovers.
Paris built their lead up to six points after three quarters but Kilgore made another run. The Bulldogs got the score within two points with 6:20 to play in the game. That was as close as it would get. Jagger Moore extended the fourth quarter lead on an offensive rebound and put back. Lee followed that up with a 15-foot jumper and Jenkins knocked down his final three pointer of the game. Paris now enjoyed a seven point advantage.
“I say we didn’t play well but we played hard,” Steed continued. “That’s a team that wants to keep the score down to about 35. We were able to put a lot of pressure on them defensively. I was glad with how we were able to speed the game up. Some of the shots they were getting looked like they were good shots but weren’t for them because that’s not the type of shots they want to take.”
Paris forced Kilgore to play their tempo of basketball and it helped get the Wildcats the win. Lee led the team with 21 points. Savage finished with 18. Jenkins had 15 while Carlton Hicks had seven. As did Moore and Braylon Mickens finished with two.
Paris will now move on to the area round where they will play Terrell, who knocked off Athens 54-42. That game will be Friday night at Commerce High School at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.