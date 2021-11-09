Playing their first game of the season, it took some time for the Cooper Dogettes to shake off a bit of rust on the basketball court against the Honey Grove Lady Warriors on Saturday. Shake it off they did though, pulling away to win the intra-Red River Valley showdown 54-24.
Coming out of the gate, the two teams struggled to find their footing offensively, though the Dogettes were able to use defensive pressure to turn into easy transition buckets, building up a double-digit 14-4 lead after the first quarter.
It was in the second quarter, though, that the Dogettes truly pulled ahead.
“We started off shakily, and you could tell it was the first game of the season,” Cooper coach Samuel Hollenshead said with a chuckle. “It took a while to get into a groove, but we eventually did.”
In the second quarter, Cooper again outscored Honey Grove by 10, this time posting 23 points in the quarter.
Deflections and steals led to easy points for Presley Limbaugh and Faith McGuire, and transition offense also led to several trips to the free throw line for the Dogettes.
And when the team did set up in the half-court, Chesney Kinnamon provided a boost with her hot shooting. Kinnamon contributed eight points in the period, with six of them coming on a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession at the tail end of nice ball movement.
For the Lady Warriors, very strong execution at the foul line helped bolster the team, as the Lady Warriors made nine of their 14 free throws in the second quarter. Caycee Woodard scored all eight of her points in the quarter, with six coming at the charity stripe.
In the third quarter, Limbaugh bullied her way in the paint, using her speed and strength to slice the Lady Warrior defense, and Chani Sonntag used her length to wreak havoc in the passing lanes.
Caylee Conley made good on a pair of outlet passes as well, helping to push the Dogettes’ advantage.
The Lady Warriors were held to just five points in the third, with all five being scored by guard Prisella Reyna.
For the game, Limbaugh led the Dogettes with 23 points, and also added six rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block. Kinnamon scored 10 points, Sonntag had eight, Conley scored six, and Faith McGuire scored five, and Bayleigh George and Heidi Wood each had one.
For Honey Grove, Woodard and Reyna each scored eight, Aniyah Smith scored four, and Ty’Ciera Battle and Tylar Lane each finished with two.
“They’re a good team, and overall I was encouraged, given it was just the first game of the season,” Hollenshead said. “We played them last year at the start of the season, and we beat them by more this time, so I think the program is trending in the right direction.”
