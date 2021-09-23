Detroit ISD logo.png

Heading into Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Lady Eagles and Bowie, the two teams were tied with undefeated district records. Now, the Lady Eagles hold sole possession of first place after downing Bowie 25-19, 13-25, 25-21, 25-17.

Ayanna Smith finished with a team-best 16 kills, while Caylin Ray and Clara Carpenter each had six. Smith added 29 digs, also a team high, and setter CC Runels recorded 37 assists.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.