Heading into Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Lady Eagles and Bowie, the two teams were tied with undefeated district records. Now, the Lady Eagles hold sole possession of first place after downing Bowie 25-19, 13-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Ayanna Smith finished with a team-best 16 kills, while Caylin Ray and Clara Carpenter each had six. Smith added 29 digs, also a team high, and setter CC Runels recorded 37 assists.
