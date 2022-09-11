The Rivercrest Lady Rebels had plenty of fight in their cross-county volleyball showdown with the Avery Lady Bulldogs on Friday. However, they came up short in a three-set loss, falling 13-25, 18-25, 15-25.
While the final scores indicate a comfortable victory for Avery, the individual points were all long, hard-fought battles.
It was that defensive tenacity that kept the first set close in the early goings, as Rivercrest and Avery traded points in a series of long rallies.
“They’re so good at keeping the ball up and keeping those rallies going, that I think they actually get a bit tentative and nervous in their hitting,” Rivercrest head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “The longer it goes on, the more they’re scared of hitting it long. But I keep telling them that they can’t be afraid to hammer the ball.”
Several players made an impact defensively throughout the entire match, including Logan Huddleston, Anna Duvall, Vivian Hines and Alexis Carey.
In particular, Duvall seemed to get a hand on everything hit in her vicinity, whether it meant diving to the floor or lunging with one hand.
“Anna is just my gritty, tough defensive player,” Upchurch said. “She is so competitive and she wants the ball. She wants you to hit to her. I really can’t say enough about her — she’s just fun to watch.”
When Rivercrest did find offensive sparks, they more often than not came from middle blocker Emma Johnson or outside hitter Lizzie Langehennig.
As the first set wore on, Rivercrest’s inability to finish points off came back to haunt them, as long rallies increasingly began to end with Avery inevitably finding a big kill, or the Lady Rebels eventually committing a hitting error.
At the start of the second set, the Lady Bulldogs leapt out to a big early lead, building up a 10-2 advantage in seemingly no time at all.
Rather than fold, however, the Lady Rebels mounted a furious comeback. Two big kills by Duvall, a block by Johnson, and a well-placed kill and several impressive digs and a kill by Huddleston all contributed to the reinvigorated effort, and within minutes the Lady Rebels had cut the deficit to just two and trailed 10-12, forcing the Avery head coach to call a timeout.
“The one thing about my girls is that they will never stop fighting,” Upchurch said. “This group has so much heart, they never give up, no matter what the score is.”
Avery managed to build up an eight-point lead again after the timeout, but Rivercrest once more made their opponents sweat with another rally, punctuated by a kill and a block by Mckynzie Franks on back-to-back points.
In the third set, the Lady Rebels were plagued by miscues and miscommunication, with several Avery attacks falling that could have been returned. The Lady Bulldogs built up a 14-3 lead, and though Rivercrest began turning things around late in the set with kills by Duvall and Langehennig and an ace by Huddleston, it was too little too late.”
Despite the loss, Upchurch said she saw plenty to be pleased with, particularly on the defensive end.
“I am so proud of our defense,” she said. “The game didn’t go how we wanted, obviously. But every single point we were going for the ball. We made it clear that we aren’t going to let anything just drop.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
