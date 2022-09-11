A79Y5655.JPG

Rivercrest’s Anna Duvall digs a ball in her team’s loss to Avery.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels had plenty of fight in their cross-county volleyball showdown with the Avery Lady Bulldogs on Friday. However, they came up short in a three-set loss, falling 13-25, 18-25, 15-25.

While the final scores indicate a comfortable victory for Avery, the individual points were all long, hard-fought battles.

