The opening to the Cooper Dogettes’ regional quarterfinal game against Alvord went about as poorly as it could have. Despite that, the team never gave up or stopped fighting, and made the Alvord Lady Bulldogs sweat before ultimately falling 79-71 on Tuesday.
Offensive struggles, and in particular several turnovers, found the Dogettes in an early hole that quickly snowballed out of control in the opening quarter.
The deficit quickly reached double digits, and by the end of the first half, Cooper trailed by 25.
“We were committing so many turnovers, we weren’t even getting that many shot attempts up,” Dogettes coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “We were down by around 20 for most of the first half.”
In the halftime locker room, his message to them was simple.
“I told them that I just wanted to see them go out and fight and show Alvord what type of team we are and what we’ve played like all year. … I wanted to win and I knew we weren’t fully out of it, but that was just the main thing: I wanted them to show they still had fight.”
And to the Dogettes’ credit, that’s exactly what they did. They tightened up their defensive intensity and caught fire offensively, and quickly began chipping away at Alvord’s lead.
Caylee Conley led the second-half charge, scoring 14 of her team-high 19 points after halftime.
“Caylee absolutely took off, running the floor and knocking down shots,” Hollenshead said.
Kenzlee Randle and Presley Limbaugh also played a big role in the team’s furious comeback attempt, with others like Chani Sonntag and Bayleigh George chipping in as well.
Hindering their attempts to close the gap, Hollenshead said, was the fact that Alvord shot extremely well from the free throw line, especially down the stretch when Cooper began intentionally fouling.
“We were never quite able to get it all the way down to a one-possession game, but we had it down around a two and three-possession game there throughout the last several minutes.”
Though Cooper ultimately came up short, Hollenshead said he’s proud of his team’s spirit for making a game of things after the first half.
“A lot of groups would fall apart and resign themselves, and we never did that for even a second,” he said.
In addition to Conley’s 19, Randle scored 15, Limbaugh scored 11 and George had 10, to pace the Dogettes in double figures. Sonntag scored six, Madison Murray had five points, Chesney Kinnamon three and Heidi Wood two.
The year was immensely successful for the Dogettes, who were undefeated district champions and had not lost a game since early December.
“We had a good year last year, and just built on that this year,” Hollenshead said. “That win streak we went on speaks volumes about the resolve of this team, because we faced a bunch of adversity. … Now the goal and the challenge is to make this the expectation moving forward.”
Hollenshead thanked his core group of seniors: Limbaugh, Randle, Wood, Murray and Kinnamon.
"They're totally selfless, and each one of them will do whatever you ask of them for the good of the team," he said. "Each one is extremely talented, and brought so much to the team, but it goes beyond that."
