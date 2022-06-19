PLBB51322-002.jpg

Recent Prairiland grad Caleb Jameson pitched two hitless innings in the Texas Coaches Association's All-Star Game. Pictured, he delivers a pitch in a game earlier in the season.

 Paris News File Photo

Recent Prairiland graduate and baseball standout Caleb Jameson shined Saturday in the Texas Coaches Association’s All-Star Game.

Jameson made the most of his outing against some of the top talent in the state. He threw two hitless innings, with the only baserunner to reach first later getting picked off by Jameson.

The North All-Stars, which featured Jameson, won 2-1.

