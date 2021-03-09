District 12-3A Region II — home of the Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots — has officially released its All-District selections, and the two Lamar County schools are well-represented in the end-of-year awards.
District 12-3A Region II
Newcomer of the Year: Zaquavious Price, Chisum
Co-Coach of the Year, Brian Temple, Chisum
All-District First Team: Keaston Lawrence, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum; Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Brylee Galloway, Prairiland
All-District Second Team: Jett Petkus, Chisum; Levi Weems, Chisum; Ryan Butler, Prairiland; Blake Ballard, Prairiland
All-District Honorable Mention: Espn Blyton, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Rylan Boutwell, Chisum;Kason Merritt, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Eli Rolen, Prairiland; Brayden Nichols, Prairiland
