AJ6I2469 CMYK.jpg
Buy Now

Patriot Brooks Morrison goes up for a shot against Chisum in a Jan. 26 game. Morrison was named to the All-District First Team.

 Paris News File Photo

District 12-3A Region II — home of the Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots — has officially released its All-District selections, and the two Lamar County schools are well-represented in the end-of-year awards.

 

District 12-3A Region II

Newcomer of the Year: Zaquavious Price, Chisum

Co-Coach of the Year, Brian Temple, Chisum

All-District First Team: Keaston Lawrence, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum; Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Brylee Galloway, Prairiland

All-District Second Team: Jett Petkus, Chisum; Levi Weems, Chisum; Ryan Butler, Prairiland; Blake Ballard, Prairiland

All-District Honorable Mention: Espn Blyton, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Rylan Boutwell, Chisum;Kason Merritt, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Eli Rolen, Prairiland; Brayden Nichols, Prairiland

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.