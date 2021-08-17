This weekend’s Tyler Tournament brought out top talent from some of the state’s 5A and 6A volleyball powers, but the Paris Ladycats showed that size doesn’t matter, beating out a number of larger schools to finish third at the event.
“We fought hard and stayed together,” head coach Ashley Green said. “We were able to stick together, and I think that’s the most important part.”
All weekend long, the team found great success in their serve-receive game, allowing very few serves to get past their stalwart defense. In particular, Green said, libero Bella Hill did extremely well getting balls up and playable for her teammates to turn into kills.
From there, Green said, the team’s dynamic setter-hitter combination of Lilly Lewis and Macey McAmis led the team’s offense.
“Offensively, Lilly and Macy did an excellent job putting the ball wherever the other team wasn’t,” Green said.
McAmis’ performance was enough to earn her a spot on the All-Tournament Team, Green added.
In the third place game, the Ladycats faced Carthage, a very good team in its own right.
“We’d just watched (Carthage) beat a really good Texas High team, so we knew they were going to be tough,” Green said.
In the two-out-of-three match, the two teams went the distance, with Paris emerging victorious after dropping the opening set.
“In that first set we lagged in energy a bit, but we definitely turned it around,” the coach said.
“Playing in tournaments like this really helps, and it’s giving them a lot of good reps,” Green said. “It was a great weekend for them.”
