The Paris Ladycats struggled Tuesday in their regular season finale against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, falling 20-0.
Hope Beck and Asia Moore — both seniors playing in their senior night game — accounted for the only hits of the night for Paris.
In addition to Beck and Moore, the Ladycats’ other seniors honored were Presley Cook, Chloe Gilmore and Alaina White.
