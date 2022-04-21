First Pitch -2.jpg

Former Paris Ladycat Patsy Ruth Savage, who attended Paris High School and pitched on the baseball team in the 1940s, delivers the first pitch before Tuesday’s softball game against Pleasant Grove. She is aided by Paris High athletic trainer Chad Helberg.

 Melanie Meredith/Special to The Paris News

The Paris Ladycats struggled Tuesday in their regular season finale against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, falling 20-0.

Hope Beck and Asia Moore — both seniors playing in their senior night game — accounted for the only hits of the night for Paris.

In addition to Beck and Moore, the Ladycats’ other seniors honored were Presley Cook, Chloe Gilmore and Alaina White.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

