On Saturday, the Trinity Christian Academy volleyball team hosted a fundraising tournament to help with travel costs and other expenses, and the result was a resounding success.
“It was great,” head coach John Folse said. “The turnout was so much better than I ever would’ve expected.”
In total, roughly $1,500 was raised, which will help cover the team’s travel expenses, as well as other costs associated with traveling and trips throughout the season.
In addition to the 12 teams that took part in the competition, dozens more filled the stands throughout the day to watch friends or family take part in the tournament, and to support Trinity Christian.
“I take part in these sorts of tournaments down in Dallas and other places, and usually the only people there are to play,” Folse added. “So this was great.”
Folse also said he was impressed by the talent on display, as several of the players taking part had competitive playing experience, including former and current players from Prairiland and North Lamar high schools.
Several Trinity Christian players also took part, and Folse said what he saw from them left him encouraged for the coming season.
“They played well,” he said with a smile. “I’m stoked for this season.”
“I just want to thank everyone who came out,” Folse said. “This was great, especially for it being the first time, and I hope we can do this even bigger next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.