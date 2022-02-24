Paris Ladycat Jakiya Williams wasn’t expecting to have the basketball fall right into her hands as the final second of her team’s regional quarterfinal against the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes ticked down, and yet that’s precisely where she found herself at the tail end of Tuesday’s contest.
With Paris trailing by one, 44-43, Ladycat Nya Williams took the ball the length of the court for a layup attempt that rimmed out as the clock neared zero. The ball was tipped off the backboard before ultimately being collected by Jakiya Williams, who immediately went back up with the ball, operating purely off instinct.
The ball seemed to hang on the rim for agonizingly long before rolling through the net. By the time the ball hit the hardwood again the final buzzer had sounded, giving the Ladycats the most dramatic of victories, 45-44, and sending them to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
“This is absolutely crazy,” a breathless Jakiya Williams said after the game with a wide grin. “I’ve never done anything like that before. … I saw the ball come to me, and I knew we barely had any time so I had to take the chance, and it went in. I didn’t even think about it.”
Paris coach Hiyadeja Moore said that for it to be Jakiya Williams who hit the shot is especially meaningful to her.
“She’s been kind of quiet; struggled with confidence, believe it or not; and worked her way back into the rotation,” Moore said. “For her to do what she could and get that shot off, I’m just so proud of her. To know her, she’s a great kid, and to see her step up in a big way means the world to me.
“I told her, ‘Take that energy to volleyball, take it to every sport you do.’ Because there’s nothing that can stop her, and I’m hoping that gave her the confidence she needs as a young woman and as an athlete.”
Almost immediately after the shot, Jakiya Williams was mobbed by her teammates, all joyously celebrating the biggest win of their basketball careers.
“When I saw it go in, I almost peed myself,” Ladycat Asia Johnson said. “I’ve never been in a game like this before.”
Right from the start, Paris and Gilmer — district foes in the regular season — were neck-and-neck. Throughout the first quarter, the Ladycats and Lady Buckeyes traded baskets, and with a handful of seconds left, it looked like the two squads were going to head into the second quarter in a 9-9 tie.
However, Jazz Dangerfield ensured the team entered the next period with a 12-9 lead when she drained a 3-pointer from the wing right before the end-of-quarter buzzer sounded.
Paris’ Keshanti Gordon opened the second quarter up with a slash to the rim, giving her team a five-point lead, but that would be Paris’ largest lead of the game.
As the second quarter wore on, Gilmer began to catch fire, draining three 3s over the span of just a couple minutes, and getting high percentage shots in the paint as well. Though Paris continued to play well offensively on their own end of the court, Gilmer entered halftime with a slim 26-22 lead.
The early goings of the second half saw Gilmer stretch their lead up to nine points, when a Lady Buckeye drive into the paint put them up 31-22.
From there, the Lady Buckeyes slammed the brakes on the game, grinding the pace of the game to a halt as they began taking upwards of 40 seconds off the clock on each possession. Often, they weren’t even milking the clock with ball movement, as much of the time was spent with the ballhandler simply holding the basketball out near halfcourt or the top of the key.
The Paris fans in attendance quickly began voicing their displeasure when Gilmer started running the clock, but Moore urged her squad to stay calm and collected.
“We tried to go out and pressure (Liberty-Eylau) when they did something similar and it came back to bite us because they took advantage and the game got away from us,” Moore said. “I told our girls to hang back, that eventually they were going to make a mistake, and that when they did we’d be ready. … I actually have a lot of respect for that style of play, because I used to run something similar when I coached up in Oklahoma.”
“They got ahead by a bit, and they thought the game was over,” Johnson said. “We had to find a way to take it from them.”
True to her word, the Ladycats were able to cut into the lead late in the quarter, with Dangerfield again capping off the period, this time with a steal and runout that cut Paris’ deficit to four points in the waning seconds, at 35-31.
All throughout the final quarter, Gilmer continued to work the clock, letting the time tick away as their lead oscillated between two and three possessions.
With roughly two and a half minutes to go in the game, a drive by Dangerfield led to a kickout and subsequent 3-pointer by Gordon, bringing the two teams to within a single possession since the final few minutes of the first half, as the shot cut Paris’ deficit to 44-41.
With under a minute to play, Johnson muscled her way through contact and finished at the rim, bringing the score to 44-43 with a chance to tie the game at the free throw line. Her free throw was off, but it was enough to set up what was ultimately the game-winning buzzer beater.
Gilmer took about 20 seconds off the clock before the Ladycats fouled and got the ball back, giving them just 11 seconds to race down the court and sink the game-winner.
Gordon led the Ladycats in scoring with 15 points, and Johnson joined her in double digits with 13. Dangerfield scored nine, Nya Williams scored five and Jakiya Williams had three, though her last two points were the two biggest points of Paris’ season thus far.
The win is the second improbable victory in as many games for the Ladycats, who won their area round game with a wild rally after entering the fourth quarter down 16 points.
“Whenever we play together, we’re going to get it, and I feel like we’re pretty much unstoppable,” Johnson said. “When we play as one, we win. Every time we play as one and we have fun, we win.”
