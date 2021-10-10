The Prairiland Patriots knew they’d have their hands full with the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday, and the challenge ultimately was too much for the Patriots to overcome.
Prairiland did have success running its offense, and scored midway through the first half on a quarterback sneak from Brooks Morrison that came at the tail end of a long march downfield.
The team scored again on a double post that again came at the end of a lengthy drive, when Morrison connected with Grant Jordan.
“Brooks is just such a competitor, it’s unbelievable,” Prairiland coach Heath Blalock said of his senior field general. “He got hit in the mouth a thousand times and just kept popping back up. He’s just a winner, and he’s like that in every sport too, it doesn’t matter if he’s playing football or basketball or baseball. He’s just really a remarkable kid.”
And it wasn’t just on offense that Morrison made an impact, as Blalock pointed to a defensive stand he made in the game too.
“He lost his man in coverage, and the guy took off,” the head coach said. “Even though we were already down big and it was late in the game, Brooks was not going to let this guy score a touchdown. He recovered, chased him down and tackled him at about the two yard line.
Despite moving the ball well, the Patriots had a hard time slowing the Daingerfield offense, which has scored at least 35 points in all but one game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.