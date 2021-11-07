The district finale on senior night did not turn out to be a win for the Clarksville Blue Tigers, and the team struggled all night to finish promising drives off and convert them into points, losing to the Boles Hornets 47-8.
In fact, after controlling the football for more than half of the first quarter on the opening possession of the game, the Tigers were not able to score.
The Boles Hornets would capitalize once Clarksville turned the ball over on downs, on the Boles 34-yard line with about five and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter. A quick strike five play drive that ended with running back Donovan Barnes crossing the goal line from five yards out, followed by Jayce Dickerson’s extra point kick, gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead. The Hornets would then dominate the game the rest of the way, and never trailed in their decisive 47-8 win.
Clarksville ends the district run with a fourth place finish and a 2-3 record, and with an opportunity to participate in the UIL Class 2-A Division II playoffs later this week. Boles produced a 4-1 league mark to claim a higher playoff seeding. Maud and James Bowie are the other teams in the district who have graduated to post season play.
Turnovers certainly helped the Hornets build a 28-0 advantage at the end of the first half. In fact, during the first two quarters of action, Clarksville turned the football over on four occasions, including three by way of pass interceptions.
Boles’ scores in the initial half all arrived on running plays that covered 5, 1, 14, and 17 yards, as the Tigers offense failed to produce points. The lead was just 7-0 at the end of the first period, but a 21 point output in the second quarter, opened the door for the easy win.
Boles pushed the advantage to 44-0 with 2:40 left in period three before Clarksville finally jumped on the scoreboard.
An outstanding 37-yard run from Amarion Black, who started at quarterback, accounted for the lone Clarksville touchdown. The Tigers score arrived with just 43 seconds left in the third quarter. Naquavus Caesar, who suffered an injury recently, would surprisingly enter the game in the second half at quarterback. His outstanding run provided the two-point conversion, ending scoring for Clarksville with the Blue Tigers trailing 44-8.
The Hornets would add a 27-yard field goal in the fourth to end scoring for the night.
Clarksville intercepted a pass, the lone Tigers turnover, when sophomore Jamarion Williams picked off a Boles pass with roughly nine minutes left left in the opening half. However, the Blue Tigers weren’t able to capitalize and produce any points off the mistake.
Clarksville slips to 4-6 overall this year, while Boles’ record stands at 7-3.
