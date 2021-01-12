Bryce Swain recorded a game-high 22 points, including 12 in a decisive second-quarter run, and the Marshall Christian Academy Stallions knocked the Paris Home School Warriors 64-47 Saturday night at the L.J. Coney Gymnasium, claiming the 2021 Paris Area Home School Athletic Association Boys Hoop Tournament.
Paris trailed by only a basket through the first eight minutes of the contest as the trio of Sam Moore, Andrew Thomas and Hayes Mackey accounted for the scoring.
Marshall went on a decisive 15-3 in the final five minutes of the first half to pull away for good. The Stallions forced several turnovers turning them into fast-break points for Swain, who was the beneficiary.
Paris Home School Warriors Head Coach Bryan Mackey coming into this weekend knew it was going to be a rough weekend trying to put on a basketball tournament dealing with Covid-19 and a tough defending Class 4A State semifinalist in the Marshall Christian Academy Stallions.
“We are a young team with the oldest being a sophomore,” Mackey said. “I am proud of them; they fought to the end and never quit. We held their top player (Joseph Allen) to 14 points and he had been averaging 35.”
This was the third straight game in a row for the Warriors on Saturday. Paris defeated CHESS on Friday, 77-38. Paris fell to Marshall 71-51 in its first game Saturday. Paris bounced Red River, 86-70, to advance to the title game.
The Warriors had to beat the Stallions twice to claim the tournament championship.
Paris went on a 12-2 run to begin the second half to pull within 36-30. Thomas sparked it with a pair of treys, while finishing with 13. Mackey contributed and tallied a team-high 14. Sam Moore chipped in the third stanza with three buckets and had 10 points.
Roan Moore pulled down 15 boards for the Warriors.
Swain got hot again that helped the Stallions pull away with three consecutive buckets and a couple assists to increase their lead to 15 heading into the final eight minutes.
