From the opening at-bat, the Prairiland Lady Patriots were in complete control in their area round opener against Boyd on Friday, and the Lady Pats ultimately coasted to a dominant 12-0 win against the Lady Yellowjackets.
That opening at-bat consisted of senior Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges taking the third pitch she saw and ripping a screamer of a line drive to deep center field, landing her safely at third base with a triple. In the very next at-bat, McKenna Guest laid down a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt, bringing Bridges home.
“Right when I felt it leave the bat I knew it was a good hit, and I just put my head down and told myself to keep running until I got told to stop,” Bridges said of her emphatic hit. “There was a bit of hesitation when I rounded second because I didn’t know where the ball was, but I looked up and saw (Prairiland head coach Brian Morris) and he was telling me to keep going.”
After that, hits by Allison Choate and Kyndal Yaross and a walk drawn by Jada Torres loaded the bases, and a bases-loaded walk to Jayme Potter brought Prairiland’s second run of the opening inning across the plate. Immediately after that, Randi Crawford smacked a grounder to Boyd’s shortstop, but an error that saw the ball fly well over the head of the first baseman allowed all three Lady Patriots to score, pushing the score to 5-0, with Crawford staying at first.
Costly miscues were all too common for the Lady Yellowjackets, as they committed four errors on the night, and Prairiland was more than happy to take advantage of them.
“That’s something that young players have to grow into, and it’s something we’ve been preaching on now for a few years,” Morris said. “We really harp on them staying in tune and realizing that the ball’s not dead in this scenario, and what to do in those situations and how to always be looking to press the advantage.”
The second inning was another explosive one of the district champion Lady Patriots, with Choate blasting an RBI double that scored Bridges, who had led off the inning with an infield single.
Two more runs came on an error, as the Boyd right fielder dropped a fly ball from Lanna Riney that was hit right to her, thus extending Prairiland’s lead to 8-0.
Throughout the game, Prairiland’s entire lineup hit the ball well. Seven Lady Pats came away with hits, and even when they were out they were oftentimes making good contact with hard-hit balls.
“We just tried to jump the gun whenever we could and come out strong,” Bridges said. “With her being a lefty, we knew all her pitches were going to be away from us. So we just knew we had to stay in on the outside pitch and send it oppo, and that’s what we did.”
All the while, Prairiland’s pitching was stifling the bats of the Lady Yellowjackets. Guest, who was in the circle as pitcher, did not give up a hit to Boyd until the fourth inning, and that was the only hit she surrendered all night.
In two of the five innings — the first and the third — Guest struck out the side.
“It was another one of those games where everything just seemed to be working out there,” she said with a smile. “My curveball and rise ball was good for me tonight, and also my backdoor was good too. Honestly, they were just swinging at what I was giving them.”
In the fourth inning, a line drive by Yaross, a well-placed bunt single by Torres and the Boyd pitcher beaning Riney loaded the bases, and another hit batter, this time Potter, walked in the ninth run of the game.
In the very next at-bat, Crawford pushed her team into double-digit runs, smacking a deep line drive, scoring Riney and Torres and bringing the lead to 11-0.
With each run scored, the legion of Prairiland fans who made the trek out to Bells got louder and louder, and the Lady Patriots fed off their energy, Guest said.
“I love when they’re all out here and I can look into the stands and see all my friends,” she said. “When I’m freaking out or in a jam, they calm me down, knowing there’s all these people out here who support us.”
Prairiland’s final run came when a fifth-inning line drive by Guest scored Bridges, who had led the inning off with a double.
Bridges contributed not just with her hitting, as she finished the game with three runs, but also with her glove. In the fourth inning, she leapt in the air to snag a sharply hit line drive that looked like it would land in the outfield for a hit, and then had the quick thinking to turn the out into a double play by getting the runner stranded on the basepaths out too.
“I knew right when I saw it leave the bat where it was headed and that I was going to catch it,” Bridges said. “And I knew the girl at second was gone because she didn’t think I was going to catch it.”
The win is the third shutout in as many games for the Lady Patriots in their postseason, and Bridges said the victory gives them confidence moving forward, but that they’ll still remain as focused as ever.
“It’s definitely a good feeling to head into the second game on a high note, but it’s important to not be too confident and get complacent,” she said. “But this is a good win.”
The second game of the series was played Saturday, but had not concluded by press time. For full coverage of the team’s weekend game, see Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News.
