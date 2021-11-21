When it comes to consistency, few basketball teams in Texas have had as much as the Clarksville Tigers over the years. Last year proved to be a bump in the road for the team, however, as inexperience and untimely injuries led to the team missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1980s. Last season hasn’t deterred newly-promoted head coach Stanford Hill Jr., though, and he’s confident the team will get back to its winning ways
Hill, who joined the team last year as an assistant coach, comes to Clarksville with 38 years of coaching under his belt, having spent 19 of those years as a head coach. And he not only brings coaching experience, but winning experience, as he previously helped lead Dallas-Roosevelt to a state championship.
Last season, the Tigers started the year promisingly, but the tides turned for the worse when district play rolled around. Having lost a gargantuan senior class from the year prior, and losing their lone senior to a season-ending injury, the Tigers were perhaps the youngest team in the whole Red River Valley last year.
Even as they failed to close out games, though, it was clear the group possessed talent and potential.
“I think good things are in store this season,” Hill said. “We’ve got eight guys coming back who have varsity experience from last year. And I think we can do some good things with all those guys returning.”
One of the hallmarks of Hill’s coaching style, he said, is an emphasis on fluid lineups. Under him, players will be swapping out regularly throughout games, and who’s on the court at the end of close games means more than who’s on the court at the start of the games.
“I like to platoon,” he said. “I like to try to find the best five for any given situation and whoever’s clicking at that particular time.”
Hill likes for his teams to push the tempo, and that works well with the Tigers’ roster, which is full of talented speedsters.
Guards A’Zarrion Presley, Na’Quavus Caesar, Michael Love and Devin Scales all proved they can turn on the jets last season. And joining the team is Amarion Black, who didn’t play basketball last season but proved his athleticism and quickness on the gridiron this year for Clarksville.
“The guys coming back are all basketball-savvy, and I’m going to be leaning on them and using their athleticism to our advantage.”
In addition to the speed, Hill noted that Love, Scales and some others will provide the Tigers with all the long-range shooting they’ll need.
If the team has one weakness, Hill said, it lies in their lack of size. They had two reliable post players last year, but lost one to graduation and the other to transfer. The key to overcoming that simply lies in a focus on the fundamentals, he said.
“Boxing out, positioning — that stuff is huge,” he said.
Clarksville’s basketball tradition is storied, and truly one of the most impressive in the state. And though the team got slightly off track last year, Hill said he’s confident this year’s team can get things rolling again, and in his coaching he plans on stressing the importance of that tradition.
“I know how much basketball means to this school and this community,” he said. “When you walk into the gym, the first thing you see is all the banners hanging in the rafters. That sort of thing is intimidating to other schools when they come here, and it’s something the guys here take pride in. That’s something I want to emphasize.”
