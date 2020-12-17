The Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team were too much for Commerce to handle Tuesday, as the they won 46-39.
“It was a rollercoaster with ups and downs, but we turned it on in the fourth,” head coach Will Smith said.
The team utilized a balanced scoring attack, led by Emma Garner and Harmony Marsh, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
