Chisum New Logo

The Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team were too much for Commerce to handle Tuesday, as the they won 46-39.

“It was a rollercoaster with ups and downs, but we turned it on in the fourth,” head coach Will Smith said.

The team utilized a balanced scoring attack, led by Emma Garner and Harmony Marsh, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.