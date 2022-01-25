The Paris Ladycats looked impressive at the Terrell Tournament this past weekend, going 2-1 across the three games.
The Ladycats started the showcase off on a rocky foot, falling to Hallsville 6-1, with their lone goal coming from Yulianna Medina.
After that, though, the Ladycats certainly found their footing, winning the next two games in shutouts. The team beat Garland 2-0, with both goals coming from senior Ashley McGuire; and then beat Mabank 3-0, with Macey McAmis scoring two and McGuire adding another goal to her tourney total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.