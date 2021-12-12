It’s rare for freshmen to make their way onto varsity teams of any sport, as they typically need to cut their teeth at the JV level for a year or two before moving up. And in the rare cases where freshmen do immediately start on their school’s varsity squad, it’s even rarer for them to promptly establish themselves as one of the most dynamic and impactful players in the entire Red River Valley. In 2021, however, that’s precisely what Detroit Lady Eagle Clara Carpenter did.
Carpenter was huge for Detroit, racking up 244 kills, 113 digs, 35 aces and 26 blocks, all while being just one year removed from middle school. For her terrific level of play, she has been named the 2021 All-RRV Newcomer of the Year.
For much of her childhood, Carpenter stayed active by taking part in gymnastics. When she underwent a significant growth spurt early in her middle school years, though, she figured it was time to give a new sport a try, and eventually settled on volleyball. To say she took to it quickly would be an understatement.
Before long, she was not only a member of the volleyball team at Detroit Middle School, but she was also playing club volleyball with a travel team.
“I basically tried every sport out at some point, but volleyball is the one I really fell in love with,” she said. “I loved the feeling of hitting the ball and getting kills, and it’s always been something I was just good at so I really embraced it.
“I started playing club ball basically as soon as school ball ended. So I was definitely playing a lot of volleyball.”
When Carpenter arrived at Detroit High School, head coach Jeff Allensworth saw the combination of skills well beyond her years and her natural attributes such as her height and wingspan, and knew she was going to be a part of the varsity team.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to make varsity like that,” Carpenter said with a laugh. “I just figured I’d be on JV, because that’s usually how it goes. I’m glad I did get to play on varsity though.”
Carpenter possesses incredible power behind her attacks, able to rifle balls to the court, leaving opposing teams hapless. And her timing and length make her an ideal middle blocker, as she led the team in blocks by a comfortable margin.
With such strong athletic abilities, it’s no wonder that she’s always played tougher competition than nearly anyone else her age.
“When I was 14, I was playing on 17U teams, and we played against some national teams,” Carpenter said with a laugh. “Because of that, I don’t think I’m scared of anybody now.”
“Her skills speak for themselves,” Allensworth added. “It doesn’t take long to see she’s a special type of player. But even more importantly is the fact that she’s highly coachable, she’s always looking to learn and get better. And she has such a passion for the game.”
That passion Allensworth spoke of is evident in Carpenter’s work ethic and her constant efforts to improve at the sport.
“I really appreciate all the coaches here,” she said with a smile. “They were all more than happy to work with me and help me be the best player I can be.”
When the school season started, Carpenter said it took a bit of time to get up to speed, especially since there had been a lull since club ball ended for her. Once she shook of the rust and became accustomed to Detroit’s systems and expectations, she quickly found her stride.
Carpenter joined senior Ayanna Smith as the team’s two most reliable scoring threats, and the consistent Carpenter never seemed to finish games with less than eight or so kills.
“It’s a big help when you have players who are consistent like that,” Allensworth said. “Every game, you know what you’re going to be getting from her.”
Looking back on the season, Carpenter points to the team’s second game against Sulphur Bluff as one of her best performances of the year.
Earlier in the season, Sulphur Bluff had dashed the Lady Eagles’ hopes of a perfect district record, but an injured Carpenter didn’t play in that loss. So when the two teams met for a rematch, Carpenter wanted to get the win not just for the team, but as a form of personal payback.
“I hated that I had to miss that first game; so going into the second game with them I definitely used that as motivation,” she said.
When all was said and done, she’d racked up 10 kills, put away an ace, and made an impact at the net with several deflections and blocks.
Another of her finest performances came in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to Boles. She asserted herself early, leading Detroit’s offense with 12 kills, a number of which had the crowd oohing and ahhing.
And she did so despite the best efforts of Boles’ All-State blocker who did her best to slow Carpenter down.
“Obviously, we were disappointed because we knew we could’ve won it, and we wanted to go further, but it was a really fun game, looking back on it,” Carpenter said. “And iron sharpens iron, so I think we’re a better team from it.”
In recent years, Detroit has become a fixture in the postseason, making the playoffs in all of Allensworth’s years at the helm. However, before last season the Lady Eagles had only advanced to the third round a handful of times.
Looking ahead to next year, Carpenter said she’s determined to not only help her team get back there, but past it.
“I’m really excited for next year,” she said. “We’re losing some big seniors, but we’ve got a ton of us coming back. I think we have really great chemistry and we just play together so well. I definitely think we can do even better.”
And with Smith — who was second in the Red River Valley in kills — graduating, Carpenter knows she’ll have even more responsibility in the coming seasons. But if her 2021 performance is anything to go on, it’s safe to say she’s more than ready.
