The Paris Ladycats enjoyed a successful 2021 volleyball season, as did their senior outside hitter Macey McAmis. But McAmis wasn’t just good in her senior campaign — she was one of the most successful hitters in the entire nation.
According to online high school sports database MaxPreps, McAmis’ 696 kills were the fifth-most by anyone in the country, across all size classifications, at the time the Ladycats’ season came to a close. It’s also the second-highest tally in the state of Texas, as Fayetteville’s Brooklyn Jaeger leads the entire nation in kills.
Paris head coach Ashley Green added that McAmis set the school record for kills in a single season.
“Macey has definitely earned every accolade she has received throughout the years she has played volleyball,” Green said. “I am so proud of her and so grateful that I was able to coach her for four years. She is truly a one-of-a-kind volleyball player.”
