Heading into the 2021 baseball season, Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot already knew it would be his last with the team. His son, Lance Connot, had been hired as the athletic director for Brownsboro ISD, and at the end of the school year, he’d be heading south to join his son.
With one last hurrah in store, Connot knew he wanted to make his final year a memorable one. To say he did just that would be a gross understatement.
The 2021 Rivercrest Rebels did more than just have a good season; they rewrote the program’s record books. The Rebels finished 2021 with a record of 25-5. They were crowned district champs, only dropping two games in district play. Then, they advanced all the way to the regional finals — further than a Rivercrest baseball team had ever gone before.
For his team’s outstanding success throughout the season, Connot has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Connot has been coaching for 37 years, 25 of which have been as a head baseball coach, and seven of which have come at Rivercrest. Before coming to the Rebels, Connot spent roughly 20 years coaching at Prairiland — his alma mater — and several more at Crowley High School.
During his time at Rivercrest, Connot steadily built the program up until the Rebels were one of the top teams not just in the district or the Red River Valley, but in the entire state for 2A.
In 2019 — the last full season before the coronavirus pandemic — Connot led his team to the regional quarterfinals, the furthest they’d been up to that point. Heading into the 2021 year, expectations were high that they’d build on that success.
Entering the season, the Rebels found themselves ranked fifth in the preseason polls.
“We knew we’d be good, and we knew we could definitely win some ball games,” he said. “This group of seniors went three rounds deep as sophomores.”
Though Covid-19 was in the back of everyone’s mind, Connot said they never explicitly addressed it.
“We never talked about what we missed; we just looked forward to what we wanted to do this year,” he said. “When the reins were taken off and we were able to get back to it, everyone was ready to go.”
Despite the lofty expectations, Connot said he rarely had to make sure his players didn’t get a big head.
“They handled it great,” he said. “There was, I think, one time all season that we had to talk to them about that, and it was pretty early in the season.”
When it comes to coaching, Connot said one of his predominant philosophies is to take things one day at a time and work on the small things.
“As a coach, I like to focus on trying to get better today, doing what’s required right now and never looking too far ahead,” Connot said. “I wanted us to be extremely sound fundamentally, and I think it’s safe to say that we definitely were that this year.”
With about five games left in the regular season, the Rebels locked up sole possession of the district title.
“That felt great,” Connot said of being crowned district champs. “I wasn’t 100% sure we’d be able to get it since we lost two district games. But to go out with that was great, and once we had it, I told the guys, ‘OK, now let’s buckle down, focus on the playoffs, and add another to the trophy case.’”
In the playoffs, Connot was able to bring the best out of his players, and the Rebels did not drop a single game until regional finals, where their run ultimately came to an end.
“We played better and better and better against the better and better competition,” he said. “It was extremely rewarding to see those guys perform at a higher level.”
And some of those wins in the playoff run were not easy wins. In the regional semifinals, both wins against Alto required sixth-inning comebacks, and in the first game of the area round against Beckville, Rivercrest found themselves trailing 3-0 after the first two innings.
“We faced deficits, but any time we got down, our guys always dug deep and persevered,” Connot said.
Connot pointed to an inspiring pep talk given by then-assistant coach Laytner Kennedy in the aforementioned Beckville game as being a turning point for the team.
When all was said and done, the Rebels had made it further than any Rebel team in school history.
But the season was not without its challenges, off the field as well as on it.
In late April, Connot’s wife Sharon fell ill with Covid and pneumonia, and was soon hospitalized as it became increasingly severe.
For several months, she was unable to eat or drink anything, and Connot said things seemed touch-and-go as the family waited anxiously by her side.
During that time, Connot was mostly absent for the team, attending one or two practices per week but mostly leaving things in the hands of his assistants.
“I can’t thank them enough for the way they stepped up and led the team,” he said. “I was going to a practice or two each week, but as you might understand, I wasn’t thinking much about baseball.”
For many players on the team, Sharon’s condition was further motivation to make the absolute most of the year.
“A few of the parents, in talking to me, did say that some of the guys wanted to go far in the playoffs for her, and that really meant a lot to me,” Connot said.
Connot was overwhelmed by the community’s support, and said he isn’t sure how he would have handled the past several months without them.
Luckily, on June 9, Sharon began eating and drinking again, and it is now clear that she will make a full recovery.
Ultimately, Connot said, it’s that support he’ll remember and cherish more than any individual win.
“This is such a special community, and I’m so grateful for every person here who’s been so welcoming over the years and everyone who’s ever played for me,” Connot said.
