For the second game in a row, Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee went off. And for the second game in a row, he chose the second quarter to do so. Against Liberty-Eylau on Friday, Lee scored 17 of his 30 points in the second quarter. On Tuesday night, the junior scored 15 of his 26 points in the second frame as Paris defeated North Lamar 78–36.
The two teams struggled for the first few minutes of the game as they both had more turnovers than baskets. With the game tied at two, Wildcat Garrius Savage turned into a one-man wrecking crew.
The Paris High junior scored the next six points for Paris with most of them coming off turnovers he created on the other end of the floor. All together he scored eight in the first frame, equaling the North Lamar score in the quarter.
Leading 16–8 after the first quarter, the Wildcats broke it open in the second. Thanks to defensive pressure near mid-court, the Wildcat defense wreaked havoc on North Lamar as they tried getting the ball up the floor. Paris scored the first 11 points of the second quarter; pushing their lead up to 19 in the process.
“Our kids are used to that,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said about his team’s defense. “We work on it every day. We work on d’ing up and running the break. As soon as we get the ball, our kids are gone to the other end. That’s one thing we do really well.”
North Lamar sophomore Jack Johnson provided a spark for the Panthers off the bench. Johnson scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter. The only other point scored by North Lamar in the quarter came at the charity stripe from Coreion Jeffrey.
Once again the third quarter was much of the same from Paris. The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 25–6 in the third quarter.
“We’ve been playing well,” coach Steed said. “We’ve won several in a row; before district even started. I think our kids are capable of doing some really good things. We can guard people and we can force problems for other teams.”
Besides Lee’s 26 points, Savage finished with 16. Micah Jenkins and Jeremarious Morgan each had 10. Bubba Gray finished with six. Jadon Hay four, Tyre Tucker three. KD Washington and Troy Jones each had two.
For North Lamar, it was Johnson’s 11. Jaxon Spangler finished with eight. Andon Rangel had five. Dawson Dority four, Case Fendley three, Quay Mason two and Jeffrey one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.