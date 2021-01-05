North Lamar Logo

North Lamar logo

There might not have been many wins for the North Lamar football team over the course of the season, but the football program has the chance to earn another type of win, as the program is a finalist for the Dave Campbell’s Community Connector School Program presented by Suddenlink. Voting will last through Friday, Jan. 22, and can be found at tinyurl.com/y5sggflv.

The school that’s named the Community Connection School of the Year will receive a $2,500 donation.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.