There might not have been many wins for the North Lamar football team over the course of the season, but the football program has the chance to earn another type of win, as the program is a finalist for the Dave Campbell’s Community Connector School Program presented by Suddenlink. Voting will last through Friday, Jan. 22, and can be found at tinyurl.com/y5sggflv.
The school that’s named the Community Connection School of the Year will receive a $2,500 donation.
